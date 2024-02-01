The Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, stated on Thursday that India has been providing aid to Palestine both bilaterally and through the UN, in response to Israel’s accusations that UNRWA employees were complicit in the Hamas attack on October 7. He also stated that India has zero tolerance for terrorism.

The MEA spokeswoman continued to voice concern during the weekly press conference on Israel’s accusations against United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) employees for their alleged involvement in the Hamas terror attacks.

According to information supplied by an Israeli official, the claims state that 13 UNRWA personnel were involved in the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, to differing degrees. According to the Israeli allegations, these workers engaged in anything from hostage-taking to operating room setup. India is a crucial development partner for Palestine, emphasized the MEA spokeswoman.

Regarding UNRWA, India is a significant development partner of Palestine, and we have been providing them with support on a bilateral and UN-sponsored basis. However, we also have a zero tolerance policy against terrorism, and in light of this, we are extremely worried about the claims that UNRWA employees took part in the terror acts on October 7,” he stated.

Regarding the accusation made against the UNRWA, he responded by saying that India supports the UN’s probes into this issue. “We also welcome investigations launched by the United Nations in this regard,” he stated.

Nine of the twelve employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) connected to the October 7 Hamas attack in Israel have been fired, according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, CNN reported.

Two staff members’ identities are still unknown, and one staff member’s death was reported. Emphasizing the gravity of the accusations, Guterres promised prompt action, stating that an independent inquiry and an ongoing probe were underway.

Guterres emphasized that any UN employee implicated in terrorism faces consequences, including possible criminal charges. He called on nations to maintain their financial support for UNRWA in spite of the grave accusations, highlighting the organization’s critical role in ensuring the daily existence of two million Gazans.

But as the UN looks into claims of agency staff involvement, the US has chosen to temporarily withhold some USD 3,00,000 in funds from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The financial halt, which was initially planned to be delivered in the upcoming weeks, has been confirmed by State Department spokesman Matt Miller while the investigations are still ongoing.

Tuesday is scheduled as a meeting between the United States and thirty-four other donor countries and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. A briefing on the activities taken since the charges against UNRWA officials became public is the goal of the meeting. During the summit, Guterres is anticipated to emphasize the organization’s crucial humanitarian efforts.

A spokesman for the MEA responded, “We have taken note of the provisional measures that the ICJ has given a verdict on,” in response to a question regarding the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in South Africa’s complaint alleging that Israel is violating the 1948 Genocide Convention in Gaza.

In the Hague, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) mandated Israel to ‘take all measures’ to avert genocide in Gaza. The court did not, however, mandate the implementation of a ceasefire.

The court voted 15 to 2 in favor of its decision. Prior to the military operation, South Africa claimed that Israel’s authorities were “intent on destroying the Palestinians in Gaza” and demanded an end to it. Nonetheless, Israel denied the charge as “blood libel” and charged that South Africa served as the “legal arm of Hamas.”