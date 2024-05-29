India's Credit Rating Upgraded From 'Stable' To 'Positive', S&P Indiactes A Positive Uptick

The Indian economy has been on a bull run and the preceding decade has been a testament to that. There has been an increase in investment in the Indian diaspora which has been at the backdrop of improved infrastructure and better licensing provisions for foreign companies who want to establish themselves in India. All this has a positive impact on the overall buying and spending in the economy resulting in higher circulation of money in the system.
In a recent development S&P Global, the premier rating agency has changed India’s Sovereign rating outlook from stable to positive after a gap of 14 years. Major fiscal reforms and appropriate public spending stand as pillars of this development. However, the rating agency has retained the sovereign rating at the lowest investment grade ‘BBB-‘.