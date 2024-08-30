Saturday, August 31, 2024

India’s Q1 GDP Growth Hits 5-Quarter Low at 6.7%

India remains the fastest-growing major economy in the world, outpacing China, which recorded a quarterly GDP growth rate of 4.7%.

India’s economic expansion slowed to 6.7% for the April-June quarter of FY 2024-25, marking the lowest growth rate in five quarters. This figure falls short of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) projection of 7.2% and is significantly lower than the 8.2% growth seen in the same quarter last year.

Sector Highlights

  • Agriculture: Growth in the agriculture sector declined to 2% from 3.7% a year prior.
  • Manufacturing: The manufacturing sector saw an increase, growing by 7%, up from 5% in the previous year.

 

Outlook for FY 2025

Looking ahead, India’s economy is anticipated to grow at over 7% for the full fiscal year 2025, according to Moneycontrol, reflecting continued resilience despite the recent slowdown.

 

Tags:

GDP India India's Q1 GDP Growth
