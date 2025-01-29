International Women’s Day 2025 : 1.29 Lakh Homes Registered By Women In 2024, 14% Growth Annually

Women homebuyers also benefit from tax incentives, with deductions available under Sections 80C, 80EE, and 24b. These include up to Rs 1.5 lakh on the principal amount and up to Rs 1.5-2 lakh on the interest component of home loans, further making property ownership more affordable for women.

Residential transactions by sole female buyers have seen a notable increase, growing by 14% year-on-year, reaching 1.29 lakh transactions in 2024, up from 1.14 lakh in 2023. As a result, the share of women in total residential transactions has risen to 22% in 2024, up from 20% the previous year. In comparison, sole male buyers experienced a slightly lower growth of 11%, moving from 1.96 lakh to 2.18 lakh transactions.

Joint Ownership Declines, Women’s Share Grows

Despite the rise in individual homeownership by women, joint ownership transactions (involving both men and women) dropped by 7% over the same period. However, joint ownership still remains the most popular category, accounting for 40% of all residential transactions.

Homeownership Sentiments Among Women at an All-Time High

The trend indicates that homeownership sentiments among women are stronger than ever. The data from property registration documents confirms a significant shift: female buyers saw a 14% increase annually in 2024, compared to an 11% increase among male buyers. Meanwhile, joint ownership registrations (male + female) fell by 7% over the same period.

Factors Driving the Rise in Female Homeownership in India

Government Incentives and Financial Benefits

A combination of government incentives and financial benefits is driving the surge in female homeownership. Several state governments offer stamp duty reductions of 1-3% and lower registration charges of 0.5-1% for female buyers. In addition, major lenders are offering a 0.05% reduction in home loan interest rates for women, further enhancing affordability.

Tax benefits, including deductions under Sections 80C and 80EE, provide additional incentives, making homeownership more accessible to women across India.

The Role of Technology in Empowering Women Homebuyers

Digital tools and advancements in technology have played a crucial role in empowering women buyers. Platforms for online property searches, mortgage calculators, and budgeting tools enable women to make well-informed purchase decisions.

In addition, social media, fintech innovations, and digital payment systems have improved accessibility and financial inclusion. These tools provide women with greater autonomy and confidence during the home-buying process, allowing them to navigate financial decisions more independently.

Key Initiatives Supporting Women Homebuyers

Policy Initiatives and Financial Support

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), it’s now mandatory for at least one woman member to be listed as the owner of a property. Women can also avail of up to Rs 2.67 lakh in subsidies under PMAY’s Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) for first-time homebuyers.

Stamp Duty Concessions

Various state governments and Union Territories are offering stamp duty concessions of 1-3% and reduced registration charges of 0.5-1% for women homebuyers. States such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir, and Assam are among the regions implementing these concessions.

Home Loan Interest Rate Waivers

Leading financial institutions provide a 0.05% reduction in home loan interest rates when the woman is the primary applicant or co-applicant.

Tax Incentives on Home Loans

