ITC Q3FY25 Results: Profit Down 7.27% , But Revenue Surges 9%

ITC Ltd reported a 7.27% decline in its consolidated net profit, which stood at ₹5,013.16 crore for the December quarter, compared to ₹5,406.52 crore in the same period last year, as per the company's regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations increased by 9.05% to ₹20,349.96 crore in Q3FY25, up from ₹18,660.37 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Total expenses for the quarter rose by 12.18%, amounting to ₹14,413.66 crore.

The company’s total income, including other income, saw an 8.47% growth, reaching ₹20,945.82 crore, up from ₹19,308.85 crore last year.

On the BSE, ITC Ltd’s shares closed at ₹441.40, marking a 1.53% decrease from the previous day’s close.

