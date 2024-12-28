Key Policy And Regulation Changes Coming Into Effect From January 1, 2025

Starting January 1, 2025, businesses in India must implement Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) for GST-related activities. This security measure will protect sensitive data on GST portals. Companies are advised to update mobile numbers for OTPs, train employees on MFA, and ensure their IT systems are compatible to avoid disruptions.

1.New E-Way Bill Restrictions:

The new rule for E-Way Bills (EWBs) will restrict their generation to base documents not older than 180 days. Businesses must ensure they align invoicing, logistics, and inventory systems to comply with this deadline. Automating reminders for generating EWBs and closely coordinating with supply chain teams can help streamline operations and avoid delays.

These updates are designed to improve transparency and reduce fraud in the GST system, making compliance more efficient

2. Thailand’s e-Visa Expands to Global Travelers

Starting January 1, 2025, Thailand will open its e-Visa system to travelers from all countries. Previously, the e-Visa system was available only to specific regions. Now, anyone can apply for a visa online through Thailand’s official website, www.thaievisa.go.th. This change is set to simplify the visa application process, making it more accessible, especially for Indian travelers who often visit Thailand for tourism or business

3. US Visa Appointment Rules to Ease for Indian Applicants

The US Embassy in India is introducing changes to its visa application process starting January 1, 2025. Non-immigrant visa applicants will now be allowed to reschedule their appointments once without incurring additional fees. After the first reschedule, further changes will require reapplication and payment of the standard fees.

Additionally, starting January 17, 2025, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will implement new rules to modernize the H-1B visa process. These adjustments will offer more flexibility to employers and smoother transitions for Indian F-1 visa holders transitioning to work visas

4. Telecom Users to Benefit from New RoW Rules

On January 1, 2025, new Telecommunications (Right of Way) (RoW) Rules will come into effect. These rules, released by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in September 2024, will govern the construction, use, and maintenance of underground communication infrastructure on public property. The new regulations will help telecom providers, including Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, and BSNL, enhance their services, expand mobile tower installations, and improve overall network quality.