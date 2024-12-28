Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Key Policy And Regulation Changes Coming Into Effect From January 1, 2025

Starting January 1, 2025, businesses in India must implement Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) for GST-related activities. This security measure will protect sensitive data on GST portals. Companies are advised to update mobile numbers for OTPs, train employees on MFA, and ensure their IT systems are compatible to avoid disruptions.

Key Policy And Regulation Changes Coming Into Effect From January 1, 2025

1.New E-Way Bill Restrictions:
The new rule for E-Way Bills (EWBs) will restrict their generation to base documents not older than 180 days. Businesses must ensure they align invoicing, logistics, and inventory systems to comply with this deadline. Automating reminders for generating EWBs and closely coordinating with supply chain teams can help streamline operations and avoid delays.

These updates are designed to improve transparency and reduce fraud in the GST system, making compliance more efficient

2. Thailand’s e-Visa Expands to Global Travelers

Starting January 1, 2025, Thailand will open its e-Visa system to travelers from all countries. Previously, the e-Visa system was available only to specific regions. Now, anyone can apply for a visa online through Thailand’s official website, www.thaievisa.go.th. This change is set to simplify the visa application process, making it more accessible, especially for Indian travelers who often visit Thailand for tourism or business

3. US Visa Appointment Rules to Ease for Indian Applicants

The US Embassy in India is introducing changes to its visa application process starting January 1, 2025. Non-immigrant visa applicants will now be allowed to reschedule their appointments once without incurring additional fees. After the first reschedule, further changes will require reapplication and payment of the standard fees.

Additionally, starting January 17, 2025, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will implement new rules to modernize the H-1B visa process. These adjustments will offer more flexibility to employers and smoother transitions for Indian F-1 visa holders transitioning to work visas

4. Telecom Users to Benefit from New RoW Rules

On January 1, 2025, new Telecommunications (Right of Way) (RoW) Rules will come into effect. These rules, released by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in September 2024, will govern the construction, use, and maintenance of underground communication infrastructure on public property. The new regulations will help telecom providers, including Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, and BSNL, enhance their services, expand mobile tower installations, and improve overall network quality.

Filed under

GST compliance 2025

Advertisement

Also Read

Norovirus Outbreak In USA: Symptoms, Treatment, Transmission, How To Protect

Norovirus Outbreak In USA: Symptoms, Treatment, Transmission, How To Protect

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

China Launches Major Survey To Uncover Childbearing Concerns

China Launches Major Survey To Uncover Childbearing Concerns

UNICEF Global Survey: 370 Million Girls And Women Face Sexual Violence Before Age 18

UNICEF Global Survey: 370 Million Girls And Women Face Sexual Violence Before Age 18

UK Conservatives Slam Labour’s Early Days As ‘Blunderfest Of Delay’

UK Conservatives Slam Labour’s Early Days As ‘Blunderfest Of Delay’

Entertainment

Marathi Actress Urmila Kothare’s Car Accident in Kandivali Kills One Laborer, Injures Another

Marathi Actress Urmila Kothare’s Car Accident in Kandivali Kills One Laborer, Injures Another

Watch: Keerthy Suresh Snaps At Paparazzi For Calling Her ‘Dosa’

Watch: Keerthy Suresh Snaps At Paparazzi For Calling Her ‘Dosa’

Sikandar Much-Delayed Teaser Finally Releases: Salman Khan Fans Dub It As Disaster, Request Him To Retire

Sikandar Much-Delayed Teaser Finally Releases: Salman Khan Fans Dub It As Disaster, Request Him To

Our John Wick Is Getting Old? Keanu Reeves Wants To Do John Wick 5 But This Is What Stopping Him

Our John Wick Is Getting Old? Keanu Reeves Wants To Do John Wick 5 But

Imtiaz Ali Addresses Bollywood’s Sequel Trend; Stresses the Importance of Good Filmmaking

Imtiaz Ali Addresses Bollywood’s Sequel Trend; Stresses the Importance of Good Filmmaking

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox