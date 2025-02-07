LIC Q3 Profit Soars 16% To ₹11,009 Crore, Premium Income Sees 9% Dip

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported a strong 16% year-on-year increase in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT), which reached ₹11,009 crore in the December quarter.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported a strong 16% year-on-year increase in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT), which reached ₹11,009 crore in the December quarter. This growth in PAT comes despite a 9% drop in net premium income, which stood at ₹1,07,302 crore for Q3FY25, down from ₹1,17,432 crore in the same period last year.

The insurer showed robust profitability with a 42% increase in PAT on a sequential basis compared to ₹7,729 crore reported in Q2FY25. However, the quarter saw a 11% decrease in net premium income from Q2FY25’s ₹1,20,326 crore.

Revenue Breakdown for Q3:

First Year Premium: ₹7,334 crore, down from ₹11,245 crore in Q2FY25.

₹7,334 crore, down from ₹11,245 crore in Q2FY25. Renewal Premium: Increased to ₹64,923 crore, up both sequentially and year-on-year.

Increased to ₹64,923 crore, up both sequentially and year-on-year. Single Premium: Dropped significantly to ₹35,172 crore from ₹46,998 crore in Q2FY25.

Despite the challenges, LIC’s financial results indicate strong profitability, with shares closing at ₹811, a decline of 2.15%.