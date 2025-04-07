Market Crashed, What Are The Key Reasons For Bloodbath In Indian Stock Market ?

The Indian stock market opened deep in the red on Monday, April 7, as investors reacted sharply to escalating global trade tensions sparked by US President Donald Trump’s firm stance on reciprocal tariffs.

By 9:50 AM, the BSE Sensex had nosedived by 2,752 points (a 3.65% drop), falling to 72,613, while the Nifty 50 declined by 882 points or 3.85%, sliding below 22,050. The bloodbath wasn’t limited to large-cap stocks, as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices crashed by as much as 10%, reflecting widespread panic.

The sharp decline erased nearly ₹19 lakh crore from investor wealth in minutes, with the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tumbling from over ₹403 lakh crore in the previous session to ₹384 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, the India VIX — a measure of market volatility — surged a staggering 52%, reaching close to 21, signaling heightened anxiety among investors.

What’s Driving the Market Rout?

Here are the five major triggers behind the sharp selloff in Indian equities:

1. Global Market Meltdown

Markets across Asia, Europe, and the US are witnessing steep losses amid fears of a full-blown trade war. Over the weekend, Trump described tariffs as a form of “medicine” and insisted that foreign nations would need to pay steep costs to lift them. Global investors, however, weren’t reassured.

In Asia, Taiwan’s benchmark index plunged 10%, while Japan’s Nikkei dropped 7%. The S&P 500 shed nearly 6% on Friday, with the Dow Jones and Nasdaq also recording significant losses. This global trend has weighed heavily on Indian sentiment.

2. Tariff Tensions Still Unresolved

Hopes of a swift resolution to US tariff disputes have dimmed. Washington’s decision to implement reciprocal tariffs on over 180 countries has led to uncertainty, with China responding with a 34% duty on US imports.

Market analysts warn of further downside risks for Indian stocks in the coming months. According to Emkay Global, although the direct impact on India may be limited, the indirect fallout from a potential US recession could shave up to 3% off Nifty earnings per share (EPS) for FY26. This could potentially drag the index down to 21,500.

3. Growth Concerns Resurface

Investors are increasingly worried that prolonged trade tensions could derail global growth. Analysts believe that rising tariffs will drive inflation higher, reduce profit margins for businesses, and dent consumer confidence.

JPMorgan has revised its recession forecast, now placing a 60% probability on both a US and global economic slowdown, up from 40% earlier. The Indian economy, while relatively resilient, cannot remain immune. Goldman Sachs has already downgraded India’s growth forecast to 6.1%, citing the potential impact of US tariffs.

4. FPI Sell-Off Resumes

After briefly turning buyers in March, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have resumed selling Indian equities. So far in April, they have offloaded stocks worth ₹13,730 crore in the cash segment. Heightened geopolitical and trade-related uncertainty is prompting capital outflows, which could intensify if tensions with the US persist.

5. RBI Policy Meet and Corporate Earnings Ahead

Adding to the cautious mood is the upcoming RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on April 9. With macroeconomic headwinds intensifying, investors are closely watching for rate cuts or other supportive measures from the central bank.

(Inputs From Reuters)

