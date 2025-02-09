Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Maximize Returns With SIP: 5 Tips To Boost Your Mutual Fund Investments

Through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), you can invest a fixed amount regularly instead of a lump sum. This approach reduces risk and helps you build wealth over time.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Maximize Returns With SIP: 5 Tips To Boost Your Mutual Fund Investments


If you’re wary of investing directly in the stock market due to high risk, mutual funds can be a safer alternative. Through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), you can invest a fixed amount regularly instead of a lump sum. This approach reduces risk and helps you build wealth over time. Here are five essential tips to get the most out of your mutual fund SIP.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

1. Start Early

The biggest advantage of SIPs is the power of compounding. The earlier you begin, the more time your investments have to grow. Even small, consistent contributions can snowball into a significant corpus over time.

2. Choose the Right Fund

Not all mutual funds are created equal. Research thoroughly before investing. Compare funds based on their past performance, expense ratio, and the expertise of the fund manager. Select funds that align with your risk appetite and financial goals, whether they are equity, debt, or hybrid funds.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

3. Monitor Your Portfolio Regularly

Don’t adopt a “set it and forget it” approach. Review your portfolio periodically to ensure it aligns with your objectives. If any fund consistently underperforms, consider switching to a better-performing one. Regular monitoring keeps your investments on track.

4. Stay Disciplined

Market fluctuations can be unsettling, but maintaining a disciplined approach is key to long-term success. Avoid the temptation to stop your SIP during market corrections. Continuing to invest during downturns allows you to buy more units at lower prices, which lowers your average cost.

5. Gradually Increase Your Investment

As your income grows, increase your SIP contribution. This step-up strategy ensures that your investments keep up with inflation and help you reach your evolving financial goals faster.

By following these five steps, you can make the most of your SIP investments and steadily build wealth over time while minimizing risks.

Filed under

investment SIP

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Backs Elon Musk To Lead Government Overhaul, Targets Education Department And Pentagon

Trump Backs Elon Musk To Lead Government Overhaul, Targets Education Department And Pentagon

Manipur: Biren Singh’s resignation sparked from internal and external pressure

Manipur: Biren Singh’s resignation sparked from internal and external pressure

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Manjhi Attends India vs England ODI Match, Congratulates Captain Rohit Sharma

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Manjhi Attends India vs England ODI Match, Congratulates Captain Rohit Sharma

Massive Fire Broke Out In Maha Kumbh In A Tent, 2nd Incident In A Day

Massive Fire Broke Out In Maha Kumbh In A Tent, 2nd Incident In A Day

India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Gives Standing Ovation, As Captain Rohit Sharma Makes 119 Runs

India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Gives Standing Ovation, As Captain Rohit Sharma Makes 119 Runs

Entertainment

Allu Arjun Expresses Gratitude To Hindi Filmmaker For Avoiding Box Office Clash With Pushpa 2, Who Is That?

Allu Arjun Expresses Gratitude To Hindi Filmmaker For Avoiding Box Office Clash With Pushpa 2,

Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth Chopra Weds Actress Neelam Upadhyaya In A Lavish Mumbai Ceremony

Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth Chopra Weds Actress Neelam Upadhyaya In A Lavish Mumbai Ceremony

Fans Irked As Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran From Performing An Impromptu Street Gig

Fans Irked As Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran From Performing An Impromptu Street Gig

Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran’s Sidewalk Performance Despite Prior Permission| Watch

Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran’s Sidewalk Performance Despite Prior Permission| Watch

Did USAID Issue A Grant Of $750,000 To The Brother-in-Law Of Sonam Kapoor To Alleviate Loneliness Among Migrant Workers

Did USAID Issue A Grant Of $750,000 To The Brother-in-Law Of Sonam Kapoor To Alleviate

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox