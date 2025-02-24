Mirae Asset MF Launches Two New ETFs Tracking BSE Indices

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund has launched two new Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) tracking BSE indices, offering investors passive exposure to diversified equity themes. One ETF aims to replicate the performance of the BSE 200 Equal Weight Index with an equal-weighted approach.

One of the ETFs aims to replicate the performance of the BSE 200 Equal Weight Index, following an equal-weighted strategy where each stock in the index has an equal allocation.

This open-ended fund falls under the category of Other ETFs and allows investors to subscribe with a minimum investment of ₹5,000, with additional investments in multiples of ₹1. The New Fund Offer (NFO) for the ETF closes on March 5, 2025. While these ETFs do not guarantee returns, they offer an efficient, diversified, and low-cost way for investors to gain exposure to the equity market.