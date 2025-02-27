Home
Friday, February 28, 2025
New SEBI Chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey : Education Qualification And Career Details

In his early career, Pandey served in various administrative capacities within the Odisha state government. Notably, he was appointed District Collector in Sambalpur, where he spearheaded numerous local governance initiatives. His role as Executive Director of the Odisha State Finance Corporation and Managing Director of the Odisha Small Industries Corporation .

New SEBI Chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey : Education Qualification And Career Details


“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Tuhin Kanta Pandey, IAS (OR:1987), Finance Secretary and Secretary, Department of Revenue to the post of Chaiman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), initially for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the government order stated.

The newly appointed SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) Chief, Pandey, comes with an impressive academic background. He holds a Master’s degree in Economics from Panjab University, Chandigarh, and an MBA from the UK, equipping him with a solid foundation in both economics and management.

A Diverse Career in Administrative Roles


Pandey’s career spans across key administrative roles at both the state and central government levels, showcasing his extensive experience in governance and public administration.

Key Administrative Roles in Odisha


In his early career, Pandey served in various administrative capacities within the Odisha state government. Notably, he was appointed District Collector in Sambalpur, where he spearheaded numerous local governance initiatives. His role as Executive Director of the Odisha State Finance Corporation and Managing Director of the Odisha Small Industries Corporation further exemplifies his leadership in public sector organizations.

Prominent Central Government Positions


Pandey’s career expanded to the central government, where he held several high-level positions, including:

  • Joint Secretary at the Planning Commission (now NITI Aayog)
  • Joint Secretary at the Cabinet Secretariat
  • Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce

His extensive experience in these roles gives him deep insights into policy formulation, governance, and economic strategy.

