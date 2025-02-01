Nikhil Kamath’s ‘Hooked On Makhana’ Remark Goes Viral After Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Speech

In a bold move aimed at supporting the rapidly growing Makhana (foxnut) industry in Bihar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the formation of a Makhana Board during her Budget speech. This initiative is set to tackle production challenges and improve farmer compensation, propelling the sector to new heights across India.

In a bold move aimed at supporting the rapidly growing Makhana (foxnut) industry in Bihar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the formation of a Makhana Board during her Budget speech. This initiative is set to tackle production challenges and improve farmer compensation, propelling the sector to new heights across India.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Nikhil Kamath’s Insight Sparks Interest Ahead of Budget Announcement

The announcement has attracted significant attention, especially following a post by Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath on social media platform X. Kamath highlighted the potential of Makhana to become a Rs 6,000 crore industry, weeks before the Budget. In his post from January 17, Kamath described Makhana as a “superfood” with untapped global potential and suggested there was a significant opportunity to build a large Indian brand around it.

Maybe room here to build a really large brand, an Indian brand that sells to the world. Advertisement · Scroll to continue Personally, I’m hooked on Makhana. pic.twitter.com/eu5yK804Ny — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) January 17, 2025

Kamath’s Take on Makhana: A Superfood with Global Appeal

In his post, Kamath shared a visual breakdown of Makhana’s health benefits, emphasizing its nutritional value and growing demand worldwide. He expressed his personal enthusiasm for the product, noting, “Personally, I’m hooked on Makhana.” Kamath also suggested that there is ample room for creating an Indian brand to sell Makhana globally, positioning it as a leading superfood in international markets.

The Growing Potential of Makhana

Makhana, traditionally grown in Bihar’s waterlogged regions, has gained popularity in recent years due to its numerous health benefits. Known for being rich in protein, fiber, and antioxidants, Makhana is often used in snacks, desserts, and health foods. The creation of the Makhana Board will likely streamline production processes, enhance the quality of the product, and create better market access for farmers, driving the sector’s growth further.

What the Makhana Board Means for Bihar and India

The formation of the Makhana Board in Bihar marks a key step in addressing both production and market-related challenges. By facilitating better coordination between farmers, producers, and policymakers, the board will help enhance the sector’s competitiveness and promote Makhana as a sought-after commodity both domestically and internationally.