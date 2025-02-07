Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ola Electric Q3 Loss Soars To Rs 564 Crore, Shares Fall Below IPO Price

Ola Electric completed its IPO during the quarter ending September 30, 2024, issuing 808.7 million shares at Rs 76 per share. The total funds raised amounted to Rs 5,341 crore, after expenses. The shares debuted on the NSE and BSE on August 9, 2024.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Ola Electric Q3 Loss Soars To Rs 564 Crore, Shares Fall Below IPO Price

Uber's Q3 Results Revenue Beats Expectations, Gross Bookings Miss


Ola Electric, led by Bhavish Aggarwal, reported its Q3FY25 results on February 7, revealing a 19% drop in revenue and an increased loss. The company’s loss widened further, with shares now trading below the initial public offering (IPO) price.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ola Electric Share Performance
The electric vehicle company’s stock was trading at Rs 69.09 per share, a decrease of 3.85% from the previous day’s close of Rs 71.86. Approximately 28.39 lakh shares were traded, which is below the two-week average volume of 41.71 lakh shares.

Q3FY25 Financial Results
Ola Electric posted consolidated revenue of Rs 1,069 crore for the quarter, down from Rs 1,336 crore in Q3 FY24. The company’s net loss for the quarter stood at Rs 564 crore, a significant increase from the Rs 376 crore loss in the same period last year. The EBITDA loss also grew to Rs 333 crore, compared to Rs 226 crore year-on-year.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, the company reported a reduction in sequential losses, with Q2 FY25 showing a loss of Rs 495 crore on a revenue of Rs 1,214 crore.

Leadership and Market Share
Despite the financial challenges, Ola Electric maintained its leadership in the EV sector with a 25.5% market share in Q3 FY25, according to VAHAN data. The company attributed this to its focused approach on electric vehicles, robust product offerings, and technological advancements.

Automotive Segment Performance
The automotive division saw a gross margin of 20.8% in Q3 FY25, an increase of 2.2 percentage points year-on-year. Although the segment experienced a 14% decline in quarterly revenue, it managed to maintain the same margin compared to the previous quarter.

Stock Analysis
Ola Electric’s stock has seen a 7.39% decline over the past week and a 12.51% drop in the last month. Analysts suggest that the stock may face further correction, with support levels at Rs 65 and resistance at Rs 74. According to Riyank Arora, a Technical Analyst at Mehta Equities, the stock has broken below its immediate support at Rs 70, and could potentially fall to levels around Rs 64-65, with resistance at Rs 73.

Ola Electric IPO Overview
Ola Electric completed its IPO during the quarter ending September 30, 2024, issuing 808.7 million shares at Rs 76 per share. The total funds raised amounted to Rs 5,341 crore, after expenses. The shares debuted on the NSE and BSE on August 9, 2024.

Filed under

Ola Electric Q3 Results

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UP CM Yogi Government’s Fire Safety Measures Prevent Major Disaster At Mahakumbh 2025

UP CM Yogi Government’s Fire Safety Measures Prevent Major Disaster At Mahakumbh 2025

Vidaamuyarchi Movie Review: Ajith Kumar’s Action Thriller Packs Depth And Drama -But Is It Missing The Magic?

Vidaamuyarchi Movie Review: Ajith Kumar’s Action Thriller Packs Depth And Drama -But Is It Missing...

One Nation, One Election: How ONOE Will Strengthen India’s Democracy, Optimize Resources, and Achieve the Dream of a Viksit Bharat

One Nation, One Election: How ONOE Will Strengthen India’s Democracy, Optimize Resources, and Achieve the...

My Family Has Sold Our Land For My Dream, Now It’s Shattered:Pradeep Singh|NewsX Exclusive

My Family Has Sold Our Land For My Dream, Now It’s Shattered:Pradeep Singh|NewsX Exclusive

ACB Team Arrives At Kejriwal’s Residence Amid BJP Poaching Allegations

ACB Team Arrives At Kejriwal’s Residence Amid BJP Poaching Allegations

Entertainment

Vidaamuyarchi Movie Review: Ajith Kumar’s Action Thriller Packs Depth And Drama -But Is It Missing The Magic?

Vidaamuyarchi Movie Review: Ajith Kumar’s Action Thriller Packs Depth And Drama -But Is It Missing

Sonu Sood Responds To Fraud Case Reports, Calls Arrest Warrant News ‘Sensationalized’

Sonu Sood Responds To Fraud Case Reports, Calls Arrest Warrant News ‘Sensationalized’

Super Bowl 2025: From Sushi To Seafood Towers, Here’s What Taylor Swift Will Be Relishing In Her $2 Million VIP Suite

Super Bowl 2025: From Sushi To Seafood Towers, Here’s What Taylor Swift Will Be Relishing

Valentine’s Week 2025: Here’s 5 Romantic Classics Re-Releasing In Theatres This Week

Valentine’s Week 2025: Here’s 5 Romantic Classics Re-Releasing In Theatres This Week

Which Character Is Rihanna Lending Her Voice To In Smurfs?

Which Character Is Rihanna Lending Her Voice To In Smurfs?

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac Sign-SpecificGuide

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac

Ananya Birla Set To Revolutionize India’s Beauty Market With New Venture

Ananya Birla Set To Revolutionize India’s Beauty Market With New Venture

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox