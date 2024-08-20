RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Earns A+ For Second Consecutive Year In Central Banker Report Cards

For the second consecutive year, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has been rated “A+” in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards.

The Central Banker Report Cards, published annually by Global Finance since 1994, grade the central bank governors of nearly 100 key countries, territories, and districts, as well as the European Union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Bank of Central African States, and the Central Bank of West African States.

Grades are based on an “A+” to “F” scale for success in areas such as inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability, and interest rate management. “A” represents an excellent performance, down through “F” for outright failure.

“Central bankers have waged war against inflation over the past few years, wielding their primary weapon: higher interest rates. Now, countries around the world are witnessing the tangible results of these efforts, as inflation has dropped significantly,” said Global Finance founder and editorial director Joseph Giarraputo.

“Global Finance’s annual Central Banker Report Cards honor those bank leaders whose strategies outperformed their peers through originality, creativity, and tenacity,” Giarraputo added.

The Central Bankers earning an A+ grade in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2024, along with Shaktikanta Das, are Denmark’s Christian Kettel Thomsen and Switzerland’s Thomas Jordan, the report released on Tuesday showed.

Global Finance, founded in 1987, has a circulation of 50,000 and readers in 193 countries and territories. Global Finance’s audience includes senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions.

Its website, GFMag.com, offers analysis and articles that are the legacy of 37 years of experience in international financial markets. Global Finance is headquartered in New York, with offices around the world. Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other providers of financial services.

