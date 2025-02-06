RBI Monetary Policy Meeting: Date, Time, When & Where To Watch

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is set to take place from February 5 to February 7, 2025. On Thursday, February 7th, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the outcomes of the committee’s deliberations.
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
There is widespread anticipation and speculation about a potential interest rate cut following the MPC’s discussions.
This meeting will be the first under the new RBI Governor, Sanjay Malhotra, who succeeded Shaktikanta Das in December 2024.
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Key Information:
- The MPC meeting started on February 5, 2025.
- RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will reveal the decisions from the two-day meeting on February 7, 2025, at 10:00 AM.
- Market participants are keen to hear the new Governor’s commentary, particularly regarding the central bank’s economic growth outlook and inflation projections.
Where to Watch:
- Sanjay Malhotra’s first statement as RBI Governor will be streamed live on the RBI’s YouTube channel at 10:00 AM on February 7, 2025. You can tune in to watch the announcement in real-time.
- ALSO READ: Bharti Airtel Q3 Results 2025: Net profit zooms 505% to Rs 14,781.2 cr