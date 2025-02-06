RBI Monetary Policy Meeting: Date, Time, When & Where To Watch

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is set to take place from February 5 to February 7, 2025. On Thursday, February 7th, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the outcomes of the committee’s deliberations.

There is widespread anticipation and speculation about a potential interest rate cut following the MPC’s discussions.

This meeting will be the first under the new RBI Governor, Sanjay Malhotra, who succeeded Shaktikanta Das in December 2024.

Key Information:

The MPC meeting started on February 5, 2025.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will reveal the decisions from the two-day meeting on February 7, 2025, at 10:00 AM.

Market participants are keen to hear the new Governor’s commentary, particularly regarding the central bank’s economic growth outlook and inflation projections.

Where to Watch: