Thursday, February 6, 2025
RBI Monetary Policy Meeting: Date, Time, When & Where To Watch

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting from February 5-7, 2025, will be crucial as Governor Sanjay Malhotra announces potential rate cuts and shares insights on India's economic outlook. Watch his live statement on the RBI YouTube channel on February 7, 2025, at 10:00 AM.

RBI Monetary Policy Meeting: Date, Time, When & Where To Watch

first MPC under the newly appointed RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra


The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is set to take place from February 5 to February 7, 2025. On Thursday, February 7th, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the outcomes of the committee’s deliberations.

There is widespread anticipation and speculation about a potential interest rate cut following the MPC’s discussions.

This meeting will be the first under the new RBI Governor, Sanjay Malhotra, who succeeded Shaktikanta Das in December 2024.

Key Information:

  • The MPC meeting started on February 5, 2025.
  • RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will reveal the decisions from the two-day meeting on February 7, 2025, at 10:00 AM.
  • Market participants are keen to hear the new Governor’s commentary, particularly regarding the central bank’s economic growth outlook and inflation projections.

Where to Watch:

