Wednesday, April 9, 2025
RBI Set To Announce First Policy of FY26 Amid Global Trade Uncertainty

The Reserve Bank of India will unveil its first monetary policy decision for the financial year 2025–26 on Wednesday, April 9.

The Reserve Bank of India will unveil its first monetary policy decision for the financial year 2025–26 on Wednesday, April 9. The announcement comes at a crucial juncture, as global trade tensions flare up following fresh tariff hikes by the United States.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), chaired by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, concluded its three-day meeting today. The policy verdict is expected later this morning, followed by a press briefing from Malhotra at 12 noon, which will also be streamed live on the central bank’s YouTube channel.

According to analysts, the MPC is widely anticipated to announce a 25-basis point reduction in the benchmark repo rate, citing softening inflation and growing signs of an economic slowdown. If it happens, this would mark a continuation of the RBI’s dovish tilt after its 25 bps cut in the previous policy—a move that ended a five-year pause on rate cuts.

Economists also expect a shift in policy stance from ‘neutral’ to ‘accommodative’, signaling room for further easing in the months ahead.

The RBI meeting comes amid heightened global uncertainty. The latest tariff moves from Washington are expected to cast a shadow over emerging economies, including India. Market watchers will be paying close attention to Malhotra’s tone and commentary on external headwinds and the domestic macro-outlook.

Despite global jitters, Indian stock markets posted strong gains on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 surged 1.69% to close at 22,535.85, while the BSE Sensex jumped 1.49%, ending the session at 74,227.08.

Commenting on the market resilience, A. Balasubramanian, CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, said India’s limited exposure to tariff-sensitive sectors helps insulate its markets. “Falling crude prices are another tailwind, offering inflation relief and creating more space for RBI to support growth,” he told Reuters.

Filed under

RBI

