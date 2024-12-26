Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

RBI Sets Up 8-Member Committee To Establish Ethical AI Framework For Ethical Use Of AI

On Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the formation of an eight-member committee tasked with developing a framework for the ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the financial sector.

RBI Sets Up 8-Member Committee To Establish Ethical AI Framework For Ethical Use Of AI

On Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the formation of an eight-member committee tasked with developing a framework for the ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the financial sector.

The committee will be led by Professor Pushpak Bhattacharyya from IIT Bombay’s Department of Computer Science and Engineering. Its mandate includes evaluating the current adoption of AI in financial services both globally and within India.

The committee will also examine global regulatory and supervisory approaches to AI, with a particular focus on the financial sector.

Additionally, the panel will identify potential risks associated with AI and recommend a framework for evaluating, mitigating, and monitoring these risks. This will include compliance requirements for financial institutions such as banks, NBFCs, FinTech companies, and payment system operators (PSOs).

The committee is expected to propose a governance framework to guide the responsible and ethical adoption of AI technologies within India’s financial sector, as stated by the RBI.

Other members of the committee include:

  • Debjani Ghosh (Independent Director, Reserve Bank Innovation Hub)
  • Balaraman Ravindran (Professor and Head, Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI, IIT Madras)
  • Abhishek Singh (Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology)
  • Rahul Matthan (Partner, Trilegal)
  • Anjani Rathor (Group Head and Chief Digital Experience Officer, HDFC Bank)
  • Sree Hari Nagaralu (Head of Security AI Research, Microsoft India)
  • Suvendu Pati (CGM, FinTech Department, RBI)

The committee is expected to submit its report within six months of its first meeting. The formation of the committee was first announced during the RBI’s December monetary policy meeting.

Filed under

AI RBI

Advertisement

Also Read

Undersea Power Cable Linking Finland And Estonia Breaks Down, Sabotage Suspected

Undersea Power Cable Linking Finland And Estonia Breaks Down, Sabotage Suspected

Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Last Rites To Be Held On Saturday, Congress Confirms

Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Last Rites To Be Held On Saturday, Congress Confirms

Why Is Microsoft Scaling Back Its Reliance On OpenAI? All You Need To Know

Why Is Microsoft Scaling Back Its Reliance On OpenAI? All You Need To Know

Budget 2025: Govt May Cut Income Tax Rates To Lift Consumption, Says Report

Budget 2025: Govt May Cut Income Tax Rates To Lift Consumption, Says Report

Donald Trump Monitors Companies Avoiding Inaugural Fund Donations: Will There Be Consequences?

Donald Trump Monitors Companies Avoiding Inaugural Fund Donations: Will There Be Consequences?

Entertainment

Who Was Simran Singh AKA ‘Jammu Ki Dhadkan’? Instagram Influencer Found Dead In Gurugram Apartment

Who Was Simran Singh AKA ‘Jammu Ki Dhadkan’? Instagram Influencer Found Dead In Gurugram Apartment

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Tollywood Actors, ‘No Compromise on Law’ Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Tollywood Actors, ‘No Compromise on Law’ Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede

Why Was Pushpa 2 Song Dammunte Pattukora DELETED From Social Media Platforms? Here’s The Truth

Why Was Pushpa 2 Song Dammunte Pattukora DELETED From Social Media Platforms? Here’s The Truth

Did Ajith Kumar Dance To Allu Arjun’s Oo Antava From Pushpa At A Wedding? Here’s The Fact Check From Viral Video

Did Ajith Kumar Dance To Allu Arjun’s Oo Antava From Pushpa At A Wedding? Here’s

How Did Young Baby Driver Actor Hudson Meek Die At 16? Tragic Details Of The Incident Revealed

How Did Young Baby Driver Actor Hudson Meek Die At 16? Tragic Details Of The

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox