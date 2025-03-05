OYO aims to reach a ₹1,100 crore profit after tax (PAT) in the 2025-26 financial year, according to projections shared by Founder Ritesh Agarwal with the company’s leadership. The company expects an EBITDA of ₹2,000 crore, driven by strong top-line growth and the recent acquisition of Motel 6. This acquisition is expected to contribute over ₹630 crore to EBITDA in FY26, marking its first full year of integration.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In the third quarter of FY25, OYO reported a PAT of ₹166 crore, a significant increase from ₹25 crore during the same period last year. For the first nine months of FY25, the company posted a PAT of ₹457 crore, compared to a loss of ₹111 crore during the same period last year. OYO’s strategic initiatives, including premiumization in India, acquisitions of G6 Hospitality and CMG, successful equity raise, and credit rating upgrades, have strengthened its market position.