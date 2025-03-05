Home
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  Room For Profit! OYO Aims For ₹1,100 Cr In Next FY

Room For Profit! OYO Aims For ₹1,100 Cr In Next FY

OYO aims for ₹1,100 crore PAT in FY26, with strong growth driven by the Motel 6 acquisition, strategic initiatives, and market position improvements. The company reports significant growth in FY25 results.

Room For Profit! OYO Aims For ₹1,100 Cr In Next FY

Oyo Expands Its Reach: 500 Hotels To Open At India’s Top Religious Sites In 2025


OYO aims to reach a ₹1,100 crore profit after tax (PAT) in the 2025-26 financial year, according to projections shared by Founder Ritesh Agarwal with the company’s leadership. The company expects an EBITDA of ₹2,000 crore, driven by strong top-line growth and the recent acquisition of Motel 6. This acquisition is expected to contribute over ₹630 crore to EBITDA in FY26, marking its first full year of integration.

In the third quarter of FY25, OYO reported a PAT of ₹166 crore, a significant increase from ₹25 crore during the same period last year. For the first nine months of FY25, the company posted a PAT of ₹457 crore, compared to a loss of ₹111 crore during the same period last year. OYO’s strategic initiatives, including premiumization in India, acquisitions of G6 Hospitality and CMG, successful equity raise, and credit rating upgrades, have strengthened its market position.

Oyo

