SAIL To Announce Q3 FY2025 Results On February 11

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on February 11, 2025, to review and approve the financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25. The results will cover the months of October, November, and December.

The company stated in a regulatory filing that the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024, will be presented during the meeting.

SAIL Share Price Performance

SAIL shares saw a positive performance, closing at Rs 110.18 on February 7, 2025, marking a 2.04% increase. The stock reached a high of Rs 111.30 and a low of Rs 107.46 during the day.

In the past week, SAIL’s stock has gained 2.65%, and over the past two weeks, it has risen by 1.89%. However, it has seen a decline of 1.25% over the past month and a more significant drop of 13.05% over the past three months.

SAIL Dividend Yield and History

At the current stock price, SAIL offers a dividend yield of 1.81%. In the past year, SAIL declared a dividend of Re 1 each in February and September. Similarly, in 2023, the company issued dividends of Re 1 in March and Re 0.50 in September.