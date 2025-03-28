Secure TYour Retirement Wityj LIC Saral Pension Plan: A Secure Retirement Solution

The LIC Saral Pension Plan is designed to offer a simple and reliable retirement solution, ensuring financial stability through immediate annuity benefits.

Key Features of the LIC Saral Pension Plan

Immediate Pension: The plan allows individuals to start receiving a pension from the age of 40, ensuring a stress-free retirement well before reaching 60.

One-Time Investment: Policyholders are required to make a single premium payment, after which they receive regular annuity payouts for life.

Flexible Options: The plan offers two choices—Single Life Coverage, where the pension is provided to the policyholder alone, and Joint Life Coverage, which ensures benefits continue for the spouse after the policyholder’s demise.

This pension scheme is a secure and hassle-free option for individuals seeking steady post-retirement income, making financial planning easier and more predictable.

