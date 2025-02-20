Tata Motors Q3 Profit Rises 10%, Announces Vehicle Scrapping Facility In Guwahati

Despite recent gains, Tata Motors has been under pressure, hitting a 52-week low of Rs 667 on February 17, 2025, over 43% below its 52-week high of Rs 1,179.05.Shares of Tata Motors rose on February 20, 2025, gaining nearly 1% after opening flat at Rs 680.75.

Tata Motors Share Price Update: Shares of Tata Motors rose on February 20, 2025, gaining nearly 1% after opening flat at Rs 680.75. Despite a low of Rs 675.30, the stock hit an intra-day high of Rs 687, showing a notable bounce back. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares were trading at Rs 686.10.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite recent gains, Tata Motors has been under pressure, hitting a 52-week low of Rs 667 on February 17, 2025, over 43% below its 52-week high of Rs 1,179.05. The company’s market capitalization stands at Rs 2,53,578.72 crore.

Tata Motors and Tesla Partnership Buzz

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The recent rise in Tata Motors’ stock price follows reports suggesting that Tesla has reached out to Tata Motors for a potential collaboration on an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility in India. This news has sparked investor interest, contributing to the stock’s positive movement.

Multibagger Returns Over 5 Years, But Decline in 1 Year

According to BSE Analytics, Tata Motors has delivered an impressive multibagger return of 334.81% over the past five years. However, the stock has faced challenges in the past year, showing a negative return of 25.63% over that period.

Tata Motors Q3 Results

In the third quarter of the 2024-25 financial year, Tata Motors reported a 10% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 1,188 crore, compared to Rs 1,076 crore in the same period last year. The company’s total income rose to Rs 15,793 crore from Rs 15,294 crore in Q3 2023.

Tata Motors Launches Vehicle Scrapping Facility

In other news, Tata Motors unveiled a new Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Guwahati, which is capable of dismantling up to 15,000 end-of-life vehicles annually. The facility, operated by Tata Motors’ partner Axom Platinum Scrappers, can process both passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands.