Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Union Budget 2025: Tax Relief For Cancer Patients And Life-Saving Medicines

The Budget provides much-needed tax relief by exempting 37 new medicines, including cancer treatments, from Goods and Services Tax (GST). This exemption will make these essential medicines more affordable, ensuring that patients have easier access to the treatments they need without the added financial strain of high taxes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Union Budget 2025: Tax Relief For Cancer Patients And Life-Saving Medicines


In a compassionate move aimed at easing the financial burden on cancer patients, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the exemption of certain life-saving medicines, including cancer drugs, from taxes in the Union Budget 2025. This decision is part of a broader effort to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for patients battling critical illnesses.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tax Relief for Cancer and Critical Illness Medicines

The Budget provides much-needed tax relief by exempting 37 new medicines, including cancer treatments, from Goods and Services Tax (GST). This exemption will make these essential medicines more affordable, ensuring that patients have easier access to the treatments they need without the added financial strain of high taxes.

In addition to the tax exemptions, the government has also announced the launch of 30 new patient assistance programs. These programs are designed to provide direct support to individuals facing life-threatening illnesses, offering financial aid and other resources to ease the cost of treatment and ensure timely access to medicines and care.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Step Toward Better Healthcare Access

The Budget’s focus on reducing the financial burden on patients aligns with the government’s broader vision of making healthcare more inclusive and accessible. By exempting life-saving medicines from tax and expanding assistance programs, the government is working to ensure that critical medical treatments are within reach for all patients, regardless of their financial background.

The tax relief on cancer drugs and other essential medicines, coupled with the expansion of patient assistance programs, represents a significant step toward improving healthcare accessibility in India. This initiative will bring much-needed relief to cancer patients and individuals with other critical conditions, enhancing their ability to afford necessary treatments and ensuring better health outcomes.

ALSO READRiding The AI Wave: Lack Of Governance Framework Opens Door To Potential Misuse

Filed under

Budget 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

2020 Riots Case: Karkardooma Court Orders FIR Against SHO, Says Cops Were Engaged In Hate Crime

2020 Riots Case: Karkardooma Court Orders FIR Against SHO, Says Cops Were Engaged In Hate...

Budget 2025: Modi Government Announces Big Income Tax Relief for Middle Class

Budget 2025: Modi Government Announces Big Income Tax Relief for Middle Class

Middle Class Get Big Relief As Modi Government Announces Zero Income Tax Till Rs. 12 Lakh

Middle Class Get Big Relief As Modi Government Announces Zero Income Tax Till Rs. 12...

Budget 2025: Government To Develop 50 Tourist Destinations, Collaborate With Private Sector To Promote Medical Tourism

Budget 2025: Government To Develop 50 Tourist Destinations, Collaborate With Private Sector To Promote Medical...

Major Tax Relief For Salaried And Middle Class – No Tax Till Rs 12 Lakh Income

Major Tax Relief For Salaried And Middle Class – No Tax Till Rs 12 Lakh...

Entertainment

‘Tell Me It’s AI,’ Veteran Singer Udit Narayan Faces Backlash Over Viral Video of Him Kissing Female Fans

‘Tell Me It’s AI,’ Veteran Singer Udit Narayan Faces Backlash Over Viral Video of Him

Coldplay Outshines Taylor Swift, Breaks Record for Most-Attended Concert Tour in History with 10.3 Million Tickets Sold

Coldplay Outshines Taylor Swift, Breaks Record for Most-Attended Concert Tour in History with 10.3 Million

Pete Davidson Discusses The Painful Process Of Removing His Nearly 200 Tattoos

Pete Davidson Discusses The Painful Process Of Removing His Nearly 200 Tattoos

Grammys 2025: When And Where To Watch The Live Stream

Grammys 2025: When And Where To Watch The Live Stream

Is Jennie Dating Dominic Fike? Know What Exactly Is Going On

Is Jennie Dating Dominic Fike? Know What Exactly Is Going On

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox