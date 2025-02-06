Home
Thursday, February 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Upcoming IPO: Hexaware Technologies Ltd IPO Date

The IPO will open for subscription from February 12, 2025, and close on February 14, 2025. The allotment is expected to be finalized by Monday, February 17, 2025. Hexaware Technologies Ltd shares are set to be listed tentatively on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd IPO Date

Hexaware Technologies Ltd IPO Date


Hexaware Technologies Ltd is launching its IPO, a public issue through book building, worth ₹8,750 crore. The offering includes a fresh issue of 12.36 crore shares.

The IPO will open for subscription from February 12, 2025, and close on February 14, 2025. The allotment is expected to be finalized by Monday, February 17, 2025. Hexaware Technologies Ltd shares are set to be listed tentatively on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

The price band for the IPO has been set between ₹674 and ₹708 per share. The minimum lot size for applications is 21 shares, with a required minimum investment of ₹14,868 for retail investors.

Hexaware Technologies IPO

