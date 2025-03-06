Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Economy»
  • Viacom18 And Walt Disney Merger Effect: Jio To Lay Off 1,100 Employees

Viacom18 And Walt Disney Merger Effect: Jio To Lay Off 1,100 Employees

JioStar, valued at Rs 70,352 crore, is now positioned to compete with major streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, while also bolstering its television business. The company’s majority stake is owned by Reliance Industries through Viacom18 and direct ownership, with Disney holding a 36.84% stake.

Viacom18 And Walt Disney Merger Effect: Jio To Lay Off 1,100 Employees


Following the merger between Viacom18 and Disney’s Star India in November 2024, JioStar is set to lay off approximately 1,100 employees. This move, aimed at eliminating redundant positions, is part of a broader restructuring initiative after the formation of JioStar, India’s largest media and entertainment entity.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Job Cuts to Impact Corporate Positions

According to sources close to the matter, the layoffs began a month ago and are expected to continue until June 2025. The affected roles primarily impact corporate functions such as distribution, finance, commercial, and legal departments. As JioStar seeks to streamline operations, redundancies have become inevitable.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

An industry executive explained, “Whenever two large companies with similar businesses merge, redundancies are inevitable. This restructuring is aimed at optimising resources and eliminating duplication to ensure that the joint venture operates as a leaner and more efficient entity.”

Generous Severance Packages for Affected Employees

JioStar is reportedly offering generous severance packages to those affected by the layoffs. Employees being let go will receive six to twelve months’ salary, depending on their tenure with the company. For each year of service, employees will be given one month’s full salary, in addition to a notice period ranging from one to three months.

JioStar’s Ambitious Plans to Compete in Streaming

JioStar, valued at Rs 70,352 crore, is now positioned to compete with major streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, while also bolstering its television business. The company’s majority stake is owned by Reliance Industries through Viacom18 and direct ownership, with Disney holding a 36.84% stake.

The new company is led by Nita Ambani as chairperson and Uday Shankar as vice-chairperson, focusing on high-growth sectors such as sports and online streaming.

Filed under

JIO LAYOFF Viacom18 And Walt Disney Merger

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Is Salman Khan And Kabir Khan Reunion On The Cards? Director Opens Up About ‘Babbar Sher’

Is Salman Khan And Kabir Khan Reunion On The Cards? Director Opens Up About ‘Babbar...

Apple To Launch Foldable iPhone? Major Leaks Revealed

Apple To Launch Foldable iPhone? Major Leaks Revealed

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

New Study Suggests ‘Common’ Bacterial Vaginosis Is Actually An STI

New Study Suggests ‘Common’ Bacterial Vaginosis Is Actually An STI

UP: Man Arrested For Choking And Killing 5 Year Old Daughter Over Visiting Neighbor House

UP: Man Arrested For Choking And Killing 5 Year Old Daughter Over Visiting Neighbor House

Entertainment

Is Salman Khan And Kabir Khan Reunion On The Cards? Director Opens Up About ‘Babbar Sher’

Is Salman Khan And Kabir Khan Reunion On The Cards? Director Opens Up About ‘Babbar

Nayanthara Starrer ‘Maha Shakthi’ To Redefine Indian Cinema, Says Director Sundar C

Nayanthara Starrer ‘Maha Shakthi’ To Redefine Indian Cinema, Says Director Sundar C

Meet Sivasri Skandaprasad: The Carnatic Musician And Dancer Who Married Tejasvi Surya

Meet Sivasri Skandaprasad: The Carnatic Musician And Dancer Who Married Tejasvi Surya

‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’: Is Sourav Ganguly Appearing In Cameo Role?

‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’: Is Sourav Ganguly Appearing In Cameo Role?

This Is How Robert Downey Jr Taking His Avengers: Doomsday Role To Next Level: Russo Brothers Give A Massive Update

This Is How Robert Downey Jr Taking His Avengers: Doomsday Role To Next Level: Russo

Lifestyle

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR