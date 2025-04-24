What’s The Gold Rate Today? Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi Check Rates City Wise

As of April 24, 7:55 am, gold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) stood at ₹94,751 per 10 grams, marginally up by ₹29.

Despite persistent global economic uncertainties, gold prices in India have eased by around ₹5,000 from their all-time highs, bringing some relief to investors. Market analysts attribute the drop to early technical indications of trend exhaustion, a minor rebound in the US Dollar index, and recent comments from former US President Donald Trump hinting at a possible relaxation in trade tariffs with India and Japan.

As of April 24, 7:55 am, gold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) stood at ₹94,751 per 10 grams, marginally up by ₹29. The Indian Bullion Association (IBA) data recorded 24-carat gold at ₹94,970 per 10 grams and 22-carat at ₹87,056 per 10 grams. Silver 999 fine was listed at ₹98,390 per kg, slightly higher by ₹126/kg.

City-Wise Gold and Silver Rates — April 24

Mumbai : Gold at ₹94,800/10g | Silver at ₹98,220/kg

: Gold at ₹94,800/10g | Silver at ₹98,220/kg Bengaluru : Gold at ₹94,870/10g | Silver at ₹98,290/kg

: Gold at ₹94,870/10g | Silver at ₹98,290/kg New Delhi : Gold at ₹94,630/10g | Silver at ₹98,050/kg

: Gold at ₹94,630/10g | Silver at ₹98,050/kg Chennai : Gold at ₹95,070/10g | Silver at ₹98,500/kg

: Gold at ₹95,070/10g | Silver at ₹98,500/kg Kolkata : Gold at ₹94,670/10g | Silver at ₹98,090/kg

: Gold at ₹94,670/10g | Silver at ₹98,090/kg Hyderabad: Gold at ₹94,940/10g | Silver at ₹98,370/kg

While gold remains a favoured safe-haven asset, its price premium appears to be stabilising. Experts caution that global cues and currency movement will continue to influence the trajectory in the days ahead.

