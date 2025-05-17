Why Has Moody’s Downgraded The US Credit Rating From ‘Aaa’ To ‘Aa1’?

Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded the U.S. sovereign credit rating from Aaa to Aa1, ending its over century-long top-tier status. The move cites ballooning debt, rising interest costs, and political gridlock—posing a direct challenge to President Trump’s claims of economic strength.

Moody’s Investors Service downgraded the United States’ sovereign credit rating on Friday, citing concerns over the country’s growing debt and persistent political stalemates. The move is a significant hit to President Donald Trump’s narrative of economic strength and prosperity.

This decision marks a historic shift, as Moody’s was the last of the three major credit rating agencies to maintain a top-tier assessment for the U.S. The downgrade moves the rating from “Aaa” to “Aa1,” lowering America by one level on Moody’s 21-point scale.

Why Moody’s Made the Downgrade

Moody’s had upheld the U.S.’s top “Aaa” rating since 1919. However, the agency had already flagged fiscal concerns during the 2011 debt ceiling crisis. While Standard & Poor’s downgraded the U.S. credit rating in 2011 and Fitch followed in 2023, Moody’s had remained the outlier—until now.

The latest downgrade follows the agency’s decision last year to revise the U.S. outlook due to unexpectedly large budget deficits and rising borrowing costs.

“Successive US administrations and Congress have failed to agree on measures to reverse the trend of large annual fiscal deficits and growing interest costs,” the agency said in its statement.

Despite the downgrade, the agency revised the U.S. outlook from “negative” to “stable,” suggesting that a further downgrade is unlikely in the near future. Still, the agency warned that “a sudden loss of market confidence or further deterioration in debt metrics” could change that.

Moody’s acknowledged enduring U.S. strengths such as a resilient economy and the dollar’s global reserve status, but said these were being eclipsed by rising fiscal risks.

White House Responds to Moody’s Downgrade

The Trump administration quickly pushed back against the agencies decision. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung criticized Moody’s economist Mark Zandi on social media, accusing him of bias.

“Nobody takes his ‘analysis’ seriously. He has been proven wrong time and time again,” Cheung wrote.

The downgrade sparked responses from lawmakers and economists, many of whom framed it as a warning signal.

“Moody’s downgrade of the United States’ credit rating should be a wake-up call to Trump and Congressional Republicans to end their reckless pursuit of their deficit-busting tax giveaway,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer told Reuters. “Sadly, I am not holding my breath.”

Path to Recovery, or Further Risk?

Moody’s emphasized that a return to fiscal discipline—through increased revenue or spending cuts—could help the U.S. regain its top credit rating. Conversely, a sharp deterioration in debt health or a crisis of confidence in the U.S. dollar could prompt another downgrade.

Still, the agency acknowledged that such a scenario is unlikely in the short term. “There is no clear replacement for the dollar as the global reserve currency,” Moody’s noted.

