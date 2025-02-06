Why RBI May Cut Rates On February 7-Explained

As February 7 approaches, economists and market experts expect a 25bps rate cut to be likely given the current economic climate. While this rate cut might be conventional, the real question lies in whether the RBI will adopt unconventional tools to provide additional support, such as liquidity measures or regulatory changes.

As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gears up for its upcoming monetary policy review on February 7, the central question on everyone’s mind is whether the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will opt for an interest rate cut. Here’s why many experts believe a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut is on the cards, and what factors are likely to influence this decision.

1. Moderating Inflation Provides Room for Rate Cuts

Retail inflation (CPI) saw a dip to 5.2% in December 2024, and it is expected to decline further, reaching 4.5% to 4.7% in the coming months. This moderation in inflation gives the RBI the flexibility to cut rates without compromising its inflation control goals. However, external risks like imported inflation and a weakening rupee remain a concern, requiring caution.

2. Growth Slowdown: Rate Cut Could Stimulate Demand

India’s GDP growth for 2024-25 (FY25) is projected to slow down to 6.4%, a significant drop from the previous year’s 8.2%. Weak investments and cautious consumption are the primary factors behind this slowdown. A rate cut could serve as a catalyst to stimulate demand and support economic activity, offering some relief amid challenging economic conditions.

3. Easing Liquidity Concerns in the Financial System

Liquidity conditions in India have tightened significantly, with durable liquidity in deficit. Additionally, forex reserves declined to $1.4 billion in January 2025, and credit growth has plateaued at 11.5% year-on-year. A rate cut could help ease funding costs for banks, improving their ability to lend and supporting overall liquidity in the financial system.

4. Global Uncertainty and External Risks

With global risks elevated, particularly due to the uncertain rate trajectory of the US Federal Reserve and ongoing tariff wars, capital outflows remain a concern for the Indian economy. A rate cut could help cushion the economy from external shocks by boosting domestic demand and encouraging investments, especially when global uncertainties are high.

5. Budget Push Aligns with Monetary Easing

The recently announced Budget 2025 focuses on tax cuts and a capex boost to stimulate growth. With fiscal policy taking the lead, the RBI may prioritize financial stability while providing modest monetary support through a rate cut. This dual approach—fiscal stimulus combined with a rate cut—could offer the right balance to spur economic growth while maintaining stability.

Is a Rate Cut Inevitable?

As February 7 approaches, economists and market experts expect a 25bps rate cut to be likely given the current economic climate. While this rate cut might be conventional, the real question lies in whether the RBI will adopt unconventional tools to provide additional support, such as liquidity measures or regulatory changes.

