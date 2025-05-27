Why You Should Wait Until June 15 To File ITR For FY 2024-25: Experts Warn Of Common Mistakes

Tax experts advise filing ITR after June 15 for FY 2024-25 to avoid mismatches in Form 16, 26AS, AIS, and technical glitches in early filing utilities.

The Income Tax Department has notified the income tax return (ITR) forms for the financial year 2024-25 (assessment year 2025-26), but tax experts are cautioning individuals against rushing to file their returns. Despite the availability of the ITR forms by the end of April, experts strongly recommend waiting until June 15, 2025, to avoid filing errors and ensure complete data reconciliation.

TDS Certificates Arrive Only by Mid-June

According to income tax rules, TDS certificates such as Form 16 (for salaried employees) and Form 16A (for non-salary income) must be issued to taxpayers by June 15. The entities responsible for deducting TDS like employers, banks, companies, and clients are required to file eTDS returns by May 31. These returns detail income payments and the tax deducted.

Quoting ET Wealth, an expert explains, “Once the eTDS return is filed, it may take 3–4 days to reflect in the taxpayer’s Form 26AS. If the return is filed on May 31, the information may only be visible by the first week of June.”

The TDS certificates contain crucial details about the income and the taxes already paid. With new technological integrations, ITR forms auto-populate this data, but it’s always wise to cross-verify details in Form 16/16A, Form 26AS, and the Annual Information Statement (AIS) before submission.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

SFT Updates Only by Second Week of June

Another key reason to delay ITR filing is the update of Specified Financial Transactions (SFT) in the AIS. As per ET Wealth, financial institutions like banks, mutual funds, and companies must report high-value transactions such as fixed deposits, bond purchases, credit card payments, and investment activities by May 31.

Tax expert Hegde noted in ET Wealth that this data is typically processed and reflected in the Annual Information Statement (AIS) within 5–10 days, meaning the final version of AIS may only be available by the second week of June. Filing the ITR before this can result in missing or incorrect information.

Early Utility Glitches Are Common

Another problem with filing too early is technical glitches in the initial versions of the ITR utility software. Chartered Accountant Tarun Kumar Madaan told ET Wealth, “Early versions of the utility may have calculation errors, validation issues, or system failures. Giving it a few days to stabilize ensures smoother filing.”

Risks of Filing ITR Before June 15

Filing before receiving all necessary documents and updates can lead to inaccurate reporting of income and TDS. According to ET Wealth, Hegde warned that “missing such information may require filing a revised return, which is allowed only until December 31, 2025.”

Madaan further explained that any mismatch in AIS, Form 26AS, or Form 16/16A can lead to tax notices, delayed refunds, or denial of TDS credit. The Centralized Processing Centre (CPC) only allows TDS credit based on Form 26AS entries. If the TDS hasn’t reflected yet, taxpayers may face a tax demand or refund delay.

While rectification is possible through revised returns or corrections, it adds complications and delays resolution.

Patience is Better Than Errors

Though there are no legal restrictions on early ITR filing, both experts in ET Wealth agree that waiting until June 15 is safer especially for salaried individuals and small taxpayers.

Madaan advised, “Unless urgently required for purposes like visa or loan approval, it’s better to file ITR after June 15. In tax compliance, accuracy outweighs speed. A few extra days of patience can prevent complications and safeguard your eligible refunds.”