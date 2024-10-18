Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

World Bank, ADB Commit $1.6 Bn For Andhra Capital Amaravati

ADB will be funding $800 million (Rs 6,800 crore) each for the project.

World Bank, ADB Commit $1.6 Bn For Andhra Capital Amaravati

The World Bank along with the Asian Development Bank in principle has committed to fund $1600 million (Rs 13,600 crore) for Amaravati capital city phase-I development and will start releasing the amount from January next year, a senior official of the Andhra Pradesh government has said.

Of the total cost of Rs 15,000 crore for the phase-I development, the Central government will be funding the remaining Rs 1,400 crore, the official said, adding the total amount from the World Bank should be drawn within five years.

The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), part of the World Bank, which provides loans and guarantees, among others and ADB will be funding $800 million (Rs 6,800 crore) each for the project.

The repayment of the WB and ADB loans will be taken care of by the Centre, the official said.

“The project is being funded jointly by the World Bank and Asian Development Bank. The funds will be released starting from January 30, 2025 or it can happen even before that also. The amount should be utilised before five years otherwise it would lapse,” the official on condition of anonymity told sorces.

The bureaucrat further said the funding for phase-II depends on how fast the state government would be able to complete the first phase and that the World Bank may come forward for the second phase as well.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu recently said the WB has agreed to extend Rs 15,000 crore for Amaravati Phase-I development and that work will start from December.

The voluntary LPS (Land Pooling System) pooled 34,390 acres of farmland when Naidu was in power between 2014 and 2019, in exchange for serviced residential and commercial plots and other safety net benefits, for the construction of Amaravati capital.

Keeping the greenfield city project on the backburner, the previous YSR Congress government came up with a three-capital concept which did not cut ice with the people.

After Naidu took over the reins of power in Andhra Pradesh, the capital city project was rejuvenated with the Centre’s assurance of helping to get loans from multilateral agencies.

According to a WB document, the Department of Economic Affairs at the Centre is the borrower, while the Andhra Pradesh Capital Regional Development Authority is the implementing agency.

Support from the WB and ADB will not only help fill financial gaps in the initial development of the Amaravati Capital City (ACC), but also offer global expertise and technical support to help Andhra Pradesh government in diverse areas such as urban planning and regulations, municipal governance and finance and infrastructure design and delivery, among others in an integrated and holistic manner, the WB project document said.

The World Bank was initially engaged with the ACC project from 2016 but then it did not materialise. The new WB reengagement on Amaravati draws on the lessons of the previous engagement and the ground situation surrounding ACC development, it further said.

MUST READ: Sensex up 300 points, At 81,300, Nifty Climbs To 24,850; Financials Gain 1%

 

Filed under

ADB Andhra Capital Amaravati IBRD N. Chandrababu Naidu WRLD BANK
Advertisement

Also Read

Add HIV Self Testing In Policies: AIDS Society Of India Urges To Government

Add HIV Self Testing In Policies: AIDS Society Of India Urges To Government

Why Did US Schools Ban Nearly 10,000 Books In This Year? CHECK IT OUT HERE

Why Did US Schools Ban Nearly 10,000 Books In This Year? CHECK IT OUT HERE

What Led To The Charges Against Vikas Yadav In The Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Assassination Plot?

What Led To The Charges Against Vikas Yadav In The Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Assassination Plot?

Republicans Appeal Georgia Judge’s Ruling Over Election Rules

Republicans Appeal Georgia Judge’s Ruling Over Election Rules

Did You Know, In 2011 Israel Released Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar In A Deal

Did You Know, In 2011 Israel Released Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar In A Deal

Entertainment

What Role Will Josh Brolin Play In Edgar Wright’s The Running Man?

What Role Will Josh Brolin Play In Edgar Wright’s The Running Man?

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitarist Jake E Lee Reveals He Was Shot Three Times: Tired, But I Feel Very Lucky

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitarist Jake E Lee Reveals He Was Shot Three Times: Tired, But I

Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’: Is It a Remake of the 1994 French Classic?

Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’: Is It a Remake of the 1994 French Classic?

Baahubali 3 in the Works? Producer Hints at New Installment in Iconic Franchise

Baahubali 3 in the Works? Producer Hints at New Installment in Iconic Franchise

Britain’s Got Talent Auditions Postponed Amid Liam Payne’s Death

Britain’s Got Talent Auditions Postponed Amid Liam Payne’s Death

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Are You a Golfer? Explore Asia’s Best Golf Hotspots Today

Are You a Golfer? Explore Asia’s Best Golf Hotspots Today

Cow Ghee vs. Buffalo Ghee: Which Offers You Superior Health Benefits?

Cow Ghee vs. Buffalo Ghee: Which Offers You Superior Health Benefits?

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Empowering Women Through Early Detection and Lifestyle Changes

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Empowering Women Through Early Detection and Lifestyle Changes

Karwa Chauth 2024: Romantic Tips for Couples Staying Miles Apart This Festive Season

Karwa Chauth 2024: Romantic Tips for Couples Staying Miles Apart This Festive Season

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox