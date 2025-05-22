Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Since assuming the role of chief adviser to the interim government, Muhammad Yunus has faced the task of steering Bangladesh through the transitional period.

Since assuming the role of chief adviser to the interim government, Muhammad Yunus has faced the task of steering Bangladesh through the transitional period.

Since assuming the role of chief adviser to Bangladesh’s interim government on August 7, 2024, following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Muhammad Yunus has faced the task of steering Bangladesh through the transitional period. His appointment initially sparked optimism for a peaceful transition to democratic governance, given his global stature as a Nobel laureate and economist. However, his tenure has been marked by decisions that have strained vital relationships with India, invited China’s debt-trap diplomacy, and complicated ties with the United States, while domestic challenges like economic instability and institutional decay remain unaddressed.

Domestic Challenges

Yunus assumed power amid a student-led uprising that demanded stabilising the economy and overseeing constitutional and electoral reforms. However, Yunus’s main focus on rhetoric has sidelined these domestic priorities, such as a grappling economy with soaring inflation and trade disruptions. Institutional decay, marked by political interference and corruption, continues to erode public confidence. Moreover, the interim government’s ambiguous legal standing and failure to provide a clear election timeline have fueled scepticism.

The vandalism of Hindu homes, temples, and businesses, following the Hasina government’s ouster, highlighted the interim government’s inadequate response to communal violence. This inaction has alienated Bangladesh’s Hindu minority and strained relations with India. Yunus’s leniency toward Islamist groups, such as the release of Jashimuddin Rahmani, chief of the al-Qaeda-linked Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), has further eroded trust. Rahmani’s parole in August 2024, alongside a jailbreak that freed other ABT operatives, signals a departure from Hasina’s counterterrorism policies, raising fears of radical and fundamentalist Islamic elements in Bangladesh.

Straining Ties with India

The India-Bangladesh ties, historically rooted in shared history and mutual national interests, have deteriorated under Yunus. His decision to remove references to India’s role in Bangladesh’s 1971 liberation war from textbooks, including images of Indira Gandhi and acknowledgement of India as the first country to recognise Bangladesh, has been widely criticised as revisionist. This move, seen as catering to pro-Jamaat and pro-Pakistan factions, erases a critical chapter of bilateral goodwill.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Yunus’s provocative rhetoric during his March 2025 visit to China further escalated bilateral tensions. By describing India’s northeastern states as “landlocked” and positioning Bangladesh as their “only guardian of the ocean,” he misrepresented geopolitical realities and strategically invited Chinese geo-economic influence into the sensitive region. India responded in April 2025 by withdrawing transhipment facilities for Bangladesh’s trade with Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. This tit-for-tat escalation underscores India’s economic leverage, as Bangladesh relies heavily on Indian ports and trade routes. Moreover, Yunus’s policies risk the decades of cooperation, including counterterrorism efforts and border dispute resolutions, that flourished under the Hasina government.

The China Footprint

Yunus’s pivot to China, securing $2.1 billion in promised deals, signals a shift in Bangladesh’s foreign policy, positioning the country as a potential flashpoint in the US-China rivalry. China, eager to expand its footprint through the Belt and Road Initiative, sees Bangladesh as a strategic hub in South Asia, which further raises concerns about debt-trap diplomacy. Yunus, as an economist, should have been aware of the risks associated with unsustainable loans in infrastructure projects. His focus on Chinese partnerships, without balancing ties with India, could draw Bangladesh into a geopolitical tug-of-war, undermining its sovereignty and economic stability.

The US-China Dynamic

Yunus’s policies need to be viewed through the lens of the intensifying US-China strategic competition in South Asia. The United States initially welcomed Yunus’s appointment as head of the interim government, but his soft stance on radical Islamist groups and alignment with China have now raised serious concerns. The US has also expressed criticism over brutal attacks on the Hindu minority in October 2024. Yunus’s increasing tilt towards China undercuts his credibility on the geopolitical chessboard. The balancing of Chinese investment with Western goodwill is a tightrope that Bangladesh, under Yunus, struggles to navigate.

Risky Path Forward

Muhammad Yunus’s tenure as caretaker leader has been marked by rhetoric and policies that could result in isolating Bangladesh economically and diplomatically. His provocative policies, from releasing terrorists to aligning with China, threaten to unravel decades of constructive engagement with India. The economic fallout is already evident, with India’s trade restrictions hurting Bangladesh’s connectivity with Bhutan and Nepal. Domestically, his failure to address economic woes, institutional decay, and minority safety further undermines his reform agenda.

For the US, his flirtation with China raises doubts about his reliability as a partner. For India, Yunus’s actions necessitate a cautious recalibration of engagement as the stakes are even higher, which could exacerbate economic woes and security challenges. Indeed, his interim government needs to pursue pragmatic diplomacy that could navigate the delicate faultlines between domestic legitimacy and complex geopolitical realities.