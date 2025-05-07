India-Japan Security Ties Amid Indo-Pacific Tensions

India and Japan are strengthening their security ties amid growing regional security concerns. Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani’s recent visit to India marked a significant shift in bilateral security cooperation. The meeting with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlights shared concerns about China’s assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific, which resulted in agreements to enhance military collaboration and establish new security consultation mechanisms.

The China Challenge

Nakatani’s visit comes at a time, when both nations are grappling with expanding military footprints in the region. He explicitly mentioned Chinese intrusions into Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands and violations of Japanese airspace regularly. Moreover, he mirrored his security concerns with India’s border disputes with China and the growing Chinese assertiveness in the Indian Ocean region.

This language closely aligns with the objectives of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), which includes the United States, Japan, India and Australia. The Quad is widely viewed as a counterbalance to China’s regional ambitions. India however, maintains its multi-directional diplomatic stance by participating in BRICS and SCO alongside China and Russia, while deepening ties with the US, UK and other Western nations.

Building Institutional Frameworks

A notable outcome of the meeting was the institutionalisation of a senior officer-level dialogue body to coordinate defence cooperation in a time-bound manner. This initiative represents a significant step in providing a structured approach to joint military exercises, intelligence & technology sharing, and ship repair agreements. The ministers also agreed to expand bilateral military drills, including the Dharma Guardian exercises, and enhance collaboration on maritime security operations, which reflect a mutual understanding of shared threats in the Indo-Pacific region.

Defence Dimension

The most promising aspect of the discussions was focused on defence-tech cooperation. Japan has recently eased its export rules and wants to work with India on advanced systems like tank engines, fighter jet engines, and naval communication equipment. India’s growing capabilities in maintenance, repair, and overhaul operations position it as a potential service hub for repairing Japanese warships, similar to arrangements India has developed with the United States Navy. Japan also invited India to join the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP), a trilateral initiative with Britain and Italy to develop sixth-generation stealth fighter aircraft by 2035. If India joins after formal discussion, it will greatly strengthen its defence industrial capabilities.

Balancing Acts

India-Japan defence cooperation is not directed towards China. This deepening security partnership should also be viewed against the backdrop of uncertainty surrounding the US policy in the Indo-Pacific. As the Trump administration pushes for increased defence spending and imposition of tariffs, Japan appears to be diversifying its strategic partnerships with other regional and global powers.

Both nations face challenges in the speedy implementation of the defence deal. Japan needs to navigate strategic tensions between technological secrecy and collaborative defence partnerships. Against this backdrop, the establishment of senior officer-level consultation mechanisms will provide a sustained push to political will and bureaucratic coordination. To summarise, Indo-Japanese defence ties are poised to play an increasingly important role in shaping the Indo-Pacific security architecture, even if both nations carefully navigate the complexities of their respective foreign policies and regional ambitions.