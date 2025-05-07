Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv

India-Japan Security Ties Amid Indo-Pacific Tensions

India and Japan are strengthening ties amid growing regional security concerns. Japanese Defence Minister's recent visit to India marked a significant shift in bilateral security cooperation.

India-Japan Security Ties Amid Indo-Pacific Tensions

India and Japan are strengthening ties amid growing regional security concerns. Japanese Defence Minister's recent visit to India marked a significant shift in bilateral security cooperation.


India and Japan are strengthening their security ties amid growing regional security concerns. Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani’s recent visit to India marked a significant shift in bilateral security cooperation. The meeting with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlights shared concerns about China’s assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific, which resulted in agreements to enhance military collaboration and establish new security consultation mechanisms.

The China Challenge

Nakatani’s visit comes at a time, when both nations are grappling with expanding military footprints in the region. He explicitly mentioned Chinese intrusions into Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands and violations of Japanese airspace regularly. Moreover, he mirrored his security concerns with India’s border disputes with China and the growing Chinese assertiveness in the Indian Ocean region.

This language closely aligns with the objectives of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), which includes the United States, Japan, India and Australia. The Quad is widely viewed as a counterbalance to China’s regional ambitions. India however, maintains its multi-directional diplomatic stance by participating in BRICS and SCO alongside China and Russia, while deepening ties with the US, UK and other Western nations.

Building Institutional Frameworks

A notable outcome of the meeting was the institutionalisation of a senior officer-level dialogue body to coordinate defence cooperation in a time-bound manner. This initiative represents a significant step in providing a structured approach to joint military exercises, intelligence & technology sharing, and ship repair agreements. The ministers also agreed to expand bilateral military drills, including the Dharma Guardian exercises, and enhance collaboration on maritime security operations, which reflect a mutual understanding of shared threats in the Indo-Pacific region.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Defence Dimension

The most promising aspect of the discussions was focused on defence-tech cooperation. Japan has recently eased its export rules and wants to work with India on advanced systems like tank engines, fighter jet engines, and naval communication equipment. India’s growing capabilities in maintenance, repair, and overhaul operations position it as a potential service hub for repairing Japanese warships, similar to arrangements India has developed with the United States Navy. Japan also invited India to join the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP), a trilateral initiative with Britain and Italy to develop sixth-generation stealth fighter aircraft by 2035. If India joins after formal discussion, it will greatly strengthen its defence industrial capabilities.

Balancing Acts

India-Japan defence cooperation is not directed towards China. This deepening security partnership should also be viewed against the backdrop of uncertainty surrounding the US policy in the Indo-Pacific. As the Trump administration pushes for increased defence spending and imposition of tariffs, Japan appears to be diversifying its strategic partnerships with other regional and global powers.

Both nations face challenges in the speedy implementation of the defence deal. Japan needs to navigate strategic tensions between technological secrecy and collaborative defence partnerships. Against this backdrop, the establishment of senior officer-level consultation mechanisms will provide a sustained push to political will and bureaucratic coordination. To summarise, Indo-Japanese defence ties are poised to play an increasingly important role in shaping the Indo-Pacific security architecture, even if both nations carefully navigate the complexities of their respective foreign policies and regional ambitions.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sudeep Kumar

Sudeep Kumar

Filed under

Gen Nakatani India-Japan ties Rajnath Singh

India and Japan are stren

India-Japan Security Ties Amid Indo-Pacific Tensions
IMF Urges Calm Between In

IMF Urges Calm Between India And Pakistan, Sets Date For Pakistan Loan Review
As part of a nationwide c

Amritsar Resumes Blackout As Part Of Nationwide Civil Defence Drill; Residents Urged Not To Panic
In a major move, Pakistan

Pakistan Shuts Down Airspace for Commercial Flights at Lahore and Islamabad Airports
UNGA President Urges Indi

UNGA President Urges India, Pakistan To De-Escalate Tensions, Calls For Dialogue
Black smoke billowed from

No Pope Yet: Black Smoke Rises from Sistine Chapel as Conclave Begins
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

IMF Urges Calm Between India And Pakistan, Sets Date For Pakistan Loan Review

IMF Urges Calm Between India And Pakistan, Sets Date For Pakistan Loan Review

Amritsar Resumes Blackout As Part Of Nationwide Civil Defence Drill; Residents Urged Not To Panic

Amritsar Resumes Blackout As Part Of Nationwide Civil Defence Drill; Residents Urged Not To Panic

Pakistan Shuts Down Airspace for Commercial Flights at Lahore and Islamabad Airports

Pakistan Shuts Down Airspace for Commercial Flights at Lahore and Islamabad Airports

UNGA President Urges India, Pakistan To De-Escalate Tensions, Calls For Dialogue

UNGA President Urges India, Pakistan To De-Escalate Tensions, Calls For Dialogue

No Pope Yet: Black Smoke Rises from Sistine Chapel as Conclave Begins

No Pope Yet: Black Smoke Rises from Sistine Chapel as Conclave Begins

Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation Sindoor, Internet

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media