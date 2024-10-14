OTT : A Game Changer In Entertainment| We Women Want Festival And Awards 2024

I grew up in a privileged environment where my parents treated my brother and me equally, fostering a strong sense of fairness and opportunity.

Kritika Kamra, an actress and producer, is the Shakti Award winner, In conversation with Uday Pratap Singh, Assistant Editor, News X, on being asked about in a privileged environment, she said yes,’ as my parents treated me and my brother equally. They encouraged us to be fearless and provided unwavering support.

I grew up in a privileged environment where my parents treated my brother and me equally, fostering a strong sense of fairness and opportunity. They always encouraged us to be fearless in pursuing our dreams and provided unwavering support in all our endeavors. This nurturing atmosphere gives us the confidence to explore various paths without fear of judgment or failure.

” I express my admiration for accomplished actresses like Tabu and Taapsee Pannu. Both of them have made diverse choices in their careers, taking on challenging roles that showcase their immense talent and versatility. Their journeys inspire me a lot”.

Television, in particular, is a significant medium that plays a crucial role in shaping narratives and promoting equity. Through my experiences in TV, I have gained invaluable insights and skills that have contributed to my growth as an artist. However, I also recognize that there is still considerable room for improvement regarding working conditions. While television often focuses on women’s roles and highlights their importance in the industry, the representation of ideal bahus and betis is often lacking.”

“Favorite shows that stand out as game changers in the industry are “Kitni Mohabbat Hai” and “Bambai Meri Jaan.” Both these programs have played a significant role in reflecting the growing global appeal of Indian content. They have not only captivated local audiences but also reached viewers around the world, showcasing the richness of our stories and culture.

In contrast, the film industry presents a different landscape, characterized by a clear hierarchy and significant challenges related to pay parity. This disparity is a considerable issue, as it often affects the opportunities available to talented individuals based on their background rather than their skill. I believe that addressing these inequities is essential for fostering a more inclusive environment in the industry.

The rise of OTT platforms has been a game changer for many of us in the industry. They have provided me with the freedom to break free from traditional typecasting, allowing for more diverse and complex character portrayals. A prime example of this shift is the show “Gangster,” which has resonated with audiences and demonstrated that there is a strong demand for nuanced stories that go beyond the conventional narratives.

Despite the progress we are witnessing, achieving true parity in the film industry remains a formidable challenge. This is particularly true for star kids, who often receive higher compensation and greater opportunities simply due to their connections. It highlights the ongoing need for systemic change to ensure that talent is recognized and rewarded fairly, regardless of background. As we move forward, I remain hopeful that the industry will continue to evolve, paving the way for a more equitable and diverse landscape for all artists.