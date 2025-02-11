Poetry Meets Visual Storytelling: Adapting Words for a Digital Age

Once etched into temple walls and bound within pages, poetry now finds new life in the digital age. At the New Delhi World Book Fair 2025, six contemporary poets explore how words and visuals merge to reshape poetic expression.

Poetry, once confined to the written word, is now transforming in response to the digital and visual age. In the past, entire epics were carved into temple walls, allowing stories to unfold through intricate imagery. Today, with the diminishing attention span of readers, poetry is finding new ways to remain relevant. Six contemporary poets—Sucharita Parija, Sanyam Jain, Parul Kapoor, Shivangi Jain, and Tanvi Agrawal—shared their insights on how poetic expression is evolving alongside visual storytelling in the New Delhi World Book Fair 2025.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Need for Visual Poetry

Author Sucharita Parija, who began writing later in life, firmly believes that age is no barrier to creativity. Her book, Ayanam, is a collection of quotes designed to capture fleeting thoughts that leave a lasting impact. She observes that while people once had the patience to read lengthy texts, today’s readers often engage with literature through images and short-form content. She argues that poetry must adapt by incorporating visual elements, genres much like crime-thrillers or suspense narratives that hold a reader’s attention. She cites the example of Rupi Kaur, who gained popularity by sharing her poems on social media. According to Parija, Kaur’s success lies in her consistency and ability to innovate within digital platforms.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Illustration as a Medium for Poetry

Sanyam Jain, author of Lyrics of a Tangled Heart, explored poetry through three phases—falling in love, heartbreak, and healing. He emphasizes that poetry’s impact is amplified when combined with illustrations. Visual storytelling, he argues, enhances the aesthetic experience and makes poetry more accessible. Even those who are not in the mood to read can engage with the artwork accompanying a poem. Jain also highlights the importance of phonetics, referencing William Frost’s work and how sound plays a role in poetic appreciation. He points to Ashish Bagrecha, a poet who began on Instagram and is now widely recognized, as an example of how digital platforms shape modern poetic careers. The key, according to Jain, is making the first few seconds of a promotional reel compelling enough to capture attention.

The Role of Free Verse and Personal Branding

Parul Kapoor, an introvert, describes poetry as a personal sanctuary. Her debut book, Seeking Identity, reflects the idea that throughout life, people are always searching—whether for a partner, for solace, or for meaning. She believes that poetry should be embraced, not merely adorned. Kapoor draws attention to how literature appears in unexpected places, such as humorous messages on trucks or manga comics that engage younger audiences. She expresses a desire to integrate poetry with comics to reach a broader readership.

Kapoor also discusses the evolution of poetic structure. Many people are accustomed to rhyming poetry because of how it is taught in schools. However, she believes free verse has made poetry more accessible, both for writers and readers. In the past, she relied on a thesaurus to find rhyming words, but now, poetry is more fluid and expressive. Kapoor acknowledges the power of social media in amplifying a poet’s voice.

Poetry as a Form of Observation and Expression

Shivangi Jain, author of Polaroids, views poetry as a way of capturing fleeting observations. She believes that poets should choose the best words that come naturally to them rather than forcing structure upon their work. For Jain, poetry is more than a human language—it is something that flows from a higher source. She warns that strict adherence to rhythm and meter can sometimes strip poetry of its essence. Jain also wishes to embrace technology as a tool for storytelling. She recommends The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse by Charlie Mackesy as an example of how words and illustrations can work together to create a meaningful experience. Her perspective highlights the importance of allowing poetry to evolve alongside technological advancements rather than resisting change.

The Relationship Between Words and Images

Tanvi Agrawal succinctly summarizes the evolving relationship between poetry and visual storytelling. She believes that while illustrations can speak for themselves, words also have their own unique power. The role of an author, she argues, is not just to create poetry but to cultivate readers who will engage with it.

Also Read: Alexey Varlamov’s Odsun: A Story Beyond Borders, A Dream Beyond Reach