The Abe Doctrine and Japan-Russia Relations

Japan-Russia relations are rooted in historical grievances yet shaped by contemporary geopolitical realities. At the heart of this relationship lies the unresolved territorial dispute over the Southern Kuril Islands, a legacy of World War II that has prevented the two nations from signing a peace treaty for nearly eight decades. Against this backdrop, the diplomatic efforts of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the recent visit of his widow, Akie Abe, to Moscow highlight the possibilities and limitations in diplomatic manoeuvring.

The Historical Context

The territorial dispute over what Japan calls the Northern Territories – Etorofu, Kunashiri, Shikotan, and the Habomai islands – represents the unfinished business of World War II. The Soviet seizure of these four islands created a wound in bilateral relations, with both sides maintaining irreconcilable positions based on their own historical interpretations.

Unlike Germany’s successful reconciliation with its neighbours through acknowledgement of wartime responsibility, Russia has maintained its position based on wartime victory, while Japan has insisted on the primacy of historical sovereignty claims. This territorial dispute particularly reflects the prioritisation of historical memory over pragmatic cooperation in Northeast Asia. This fundamental disconnect has created a structural impediment between leaders who have still not been able to overcome it.

The Abe Doctrine and Strategic Calculation

Shinzo Abe’s approach to Russia represented a convergence of personal mission and strategic thinking. His 27 meetings with Vladimir Putin during his tenure as Prime Minister were driven by dual motivations – to honour his father Shintaro Abe’s unfulfilled diplomatic legacy and to pursue a calculated strategy to weaken the Sino-Russian partnership, as Japan’s primary security concern in the region.

Having witnessed his father’s commitment to Soviet-Japanese rapprochement as foreign minister in the 1980s, Shinzo Abe carried forward what he described as the “dream” of achieving a peace treaty. This emotional investment manifested in diplomatic gestures – from hosting Putin in his hometown to participating in ceremonial exchanges – that prioritised relationship-building over traditional diplomatic protocol.

Strategically, Abe’s engagement with Russia reflected a sophisticated understanding of regional power dynamics. By offering economic incentives through his eight-point cooperation plan and softening territorial demands, Abe hoped to create daylight between Moscow and Beijing. His attendance at Russia’s Eastern Economic Forum and promotion of Japanese investment in Russia’s Far Eastern region demonstrated the willingness to use economic statecraft as a tool of strategic realignment.

Diplomatic Outreach and Geopolitical Realities

Abe’s proactive diplomacy ultimately exposed the diplomatic constraints against entrenched geopolitical realities. Despite Japan’s restrained response to Russia’s Crimea annexation in 2014, Russia strengthened its military presence on the disputed Northern Territories while deepening strategic ties with China.

Domestically, the opposition from the Japanese foreign ministry and pro-US lobby limited much-needed diplomatic flexibility over the years. Internationally, the Sino-Russian strategic alignment, against the US-led world order created structural barriers on the negotiation table between Japan and Russia. As a result, Japan’s Diplomatic Bluebook in 2022 describes the Northern Territories as “illegally occupied,” coupled with suspended peace negotiations and visa-free programs, which led to the abandonment of Abe’s conciliatory Russia policy. These shifts in foreign policy demonstrated how broader geopolitical tensions could rapidly undermine years of patient diplomatic investment with longer-term strategic engagement.

However, Akie Abe’s meeting with Putin represents the calculated effort to preserve the diplomatic legacy of Shinzo Abe. Putin’s gracious reception – flowers, presidential transport – reflected his continued appreciation for bridge-building efforts during the Abe era. The encounter, marked by emotional exchanges and references to Abe’s peace treaty “dream,” showed how personal relationships could transcend political disagreements.

The Path Forward

Japan-Russia relations reveal both the potential and the pitfalls of diplomatic maneuvering in resetting bilateral ties. While Shinzo Abe’s efforts to break decades of diplomatic deadlock were admirable in their scope and sincerity, in the short term, they fell victim to the complex realities of geopolitical competition, for example, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. As Japan faces an increasingly complex regional security environment, Japan needs to balance its commitment to historical claims with pragmatic engagement, recognising that lasting progress hinges on navigating the broader strategic dynamics of Northeast Asia while preserving the human element of diplomacy.