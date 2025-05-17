The Baloch Liberation Movement: A Historical Context

The Baloch liberation movement, one of South Asia’s longest-running yet underreported conflicts, reflects a centuries-old struggle for self-determination. Although rooted in a distinct cultural and political identity, the movement has evolved through phases of resistance against external domination, colonial fragmentation, and state suppression, culminating in the recent unilateral declaration of independence in 2025.

Origins of Baloch Nationalism (1666-1947)

The Baloch national identity was consolidated in 1666 with the establishment of the Khanate of Kalat, a unified state under Baloch tribal leadership, which laid the foundation for a distinct political identity. During British colonisation (1839–1947), the Baloch territory was arbitrarily divided among British India, Iran, and Afghanistan, fragmenting communities while preserving their shared cultural heritage. However, these arbitrary demarcations sowed seeds of discontent, as Baloch aspirations for unity were stifled by colonial borders.

Brief Independence and Forced Annexation (1947-1948)

On August 15, 1947, the Khanate of Kalat led by Mir Ahmad Yar Khan, declared independence, seeking a friendly relationship with Pakistan rather than integration. On March 27, 1948, however Pakistani forces invaded and annexed Kalat after just 227 days of independence, an event Baloch nationalists commemorate as “Black Day.” This sparked immediate resistance, with Prince Abdul Karim, the Khan’s brother, launching the first armed rebellion on May 16, 1948. Due to the lack of international support, the rebels fled to Afghanistan, subsequently marking the onset of Baloch resistance to Pakistani autocratic rule.

Early Insurgencies (1955-1969)

In 1955, Pakistan’s “One Unit” policy forcibly integrated Kalat into West Pakistan, stripping Balochistan of autonomy. This prompted Nawab Nowroz Khan to lead a guerrilla campaign in 1958-1959. Although the promises of amnesty lured him to surrender, the systematic execution of his men deepened Baloch distrust. From 1963 to 1969, Sher Muhammad Bijrani Marri led another insurgency, demanding revenue sharing from the Sui gas fields. A ceasefire ended the conflict, but resource exploitation grievances persisted, fueling further unrest.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Major Insurgency of the 1970s (1973-1977)

The most significant pre-modern insurgency erupted in 1973 after Pakistan’s President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto dismissed Balochistan’s provincial government and imposed martial law. The Balochistan People’s Liberation Front (BPLF), led by Khair Bakhsh Marri, waged intense guerrilla warfare. Pakistan, supported by Iran (concerned about its own Baloch population), responded with overwhelming brute force. The conflict resulted in 3300 Pakistani troop deaths and 7300-9000 Baloch casualties, including civilians. The political reforms by Bhutto eventually quelled the insurgency, but core issues such as autonomy, resource rights, and political marginalisation remained unresolved.

Contemporary Insurgency (2000-Present)

The modern phase of the Baloch insurgency began in 2000 with the formation of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which targeted security forces and infrastructure projects of Pakistan. The conflict escalated in 2004 after the rape of Dr. Shazia Khalid at a Sui gas facility, sparking a Bugti tribe uprising that disrupted gas supply in Pakistan. That year, BLA attacked Gwadar port, killing three Chinese engineers, signalling China’s growing stake in the region. In 2006, the killing of Nawab Akbar Bugti, a prominent Baloch leader, during a military operation ordered by Pakistan’s President Pervez Musharraf ignited widespread unrest and led to the formation of the Baloch Republican Army (BRA).

Fragmentation and Attempts at Unity (2008-2014)

In 2008, the BLA, BRA, and Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) declared a ceasefire to negotiate with Pakistan, but the BLA resumed attacks in 2009, citing stalled progress. The 2009 killing of the Baloch movement’s national leader, Ghulam Mohammed Baloch and two associates triggered riots and intensified the movement. Between 2009 and 2012, BLA intensified targeted killings of Punjabis, resulting in approximately 500 deaths. Pakistan’s use of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances further escalated tensions. The 2014 death of Khair Bakhsh Marri created a leadership vacuum, leading to fragmentation, including the formation of the United Baloch Army (UBA) by his rival sons.

Consolidation and Escalation (2018-2023)

In 2018, the Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS) alliance united the BLA, BLF, and other factions, enhancing coordination and attack effectiveness. Highlighting the surge in violence, the Pakistan Institute of Peace Studies reported 81 BLA-led attacks in 2021, causing 95 deaths. In 2022, high-profile BLA operations included a Lahore bombing killing three and simultaneous attacks on military posts in Panjgur and Nushki, resulting in 21 deaths.

Shari Baloch, who was affiliated with the BLA-Majeed Brigade, committed a suicide attack on April 26, 2022, on three Chinese nationals in Karachi, marking a new tactic of fidayeen attack. From 2023 to early 2025, BLF averaged 284 low-intensity attacks annually, while BLA increasingly targeted Chinese-funded projects like the Gwadar port and convoys of Pakistani forces in the region.

Declaration of Independence (2025)

On March 11, BLA militants hijacked the Jaffar Express, taking 400 passengers hostage and killing 26 before a 30-hour siege ended. The month of April saw multiple BLA attacks, including a Mastung bombing killing three security personnel, IED attacks in Kech, and a Quetta convoy attack killing 10 soldiers. On May 3, 2025, BLA forces captured Mangocher city in Kalat district, unilaterally declaring the “Democratic Republic of Balochistan.” The movement, led by writer, journalist, and human rights activist Mir Yar Baloch, demanded UN recognition of the Republic of Balochistan. This declaration has refocused global attention on Baloch grievances such as political marginalisation, resource exploitation, and human rights abuses.

The Road Ahead

The unilateral declaration of the Republic of Balochistan indeed marks a turning point in highlighting the systemic marginalisation and forced disappearances of Baloch people. The root causes of colonial occupation in Balochistan are economic marginalisation, political exclusion, subjudicial killings, forced disappearances, and human rights violations. However, the Pakistani army’s sole reliance on military solutions and the increasing insurgency & separatist movements suggest continued turmoil in future. The Republic of Balochistan may remain aspirational at the moment, but its trending status underscores the enduring demand for justice and self-determination of the Baloch people.

The international community, particularly regional powers and the UN, faces a delicate balancing act in supporting the Baloch people’s rights of self-determination to determine their political status and freely pursue their economic, social, and cultural development as enshrined in the UN Charter. As Balochistan bleeds due to the colonial exploitation and marginalisation lamented by exiled leaders, activists and journalists, the silence of the international community may no longer serve peace and justice to the aspirations of the Baloch people.