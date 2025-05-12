US-China Tariff War: A Good Beginning or Fragile Truce?

The US-China tariff war since 2018 has reached a partial truce announced following negotiations in Geneva on May 12, 2025.

The US-China tariff war since 2018 has reached a partial truce announced following negotiations in Geneva on May 12, 2025. This agreement, effective May 14, 2025, rolls back significant tariffs and countermeasures, offering temporary relief to global markets strained by years of tit-for-tat trade barriers. However, unresolved issues, lingering restrictions, and strategic rivalries suggest this truce is a tactical pause rather than a lasting resolution.

The Geneva Agreement: A Step Forward, But Incomplete

The Geneva agreement marks a notable de-escalation in the trade war, which has disrupted global supply chains and driven up consumer prices. The US will reduce its additional tariffs on Chinese imports from 145% to 30%, including scaling back the “Liberation Day” tariffs from 34% to 10% for a 90-day trial period. Three executive orders imposing 115% tariffs will be adjusted or lifted. In response, China will lower its retaliatory tariffs from 125% to 10%, removing most duties imposed after April 2, 2025. Additionally, China has pledged to dismantle non-tariff measures introduced post-April, such as blacklisting US defense and tech firms and an anti-monopoly probe into DuPont’s operations in China.

These concessions address immediate economic pressures. The tariffs have inflated costs for goods like electronics, apparel, and industrial components, while retaliatory measures have destabilised markets. By easing these barriers, the truce could lower prices and restore some stability for businesses reliant on US-China trade. The agreement however, leaves significant restrictions intact. The tariffs predating April 2, including those from Trump’s first tenure, remain, subjecting Chinese exports to the 30% duty. Sector-specific tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, steel, and aluminium persist, as does the US’s elimination of the “de minimis” rule, which curbed tariff exemptions for low-value Chinese e-commerce packages. These limitations underscore the deal’s incomplete nature.

Ambiguities on Rare Earths and Dual-Use Technology

The uncertainties surrounding China’s rare earth export controls pose a significant challenge. Introduced in April 2025, these controls require licenses for exporting seven critical rare earths used in electric vehicles and semiconductors. While the Geneva agreement implies China will roll back post-April countermeasures, the rare earths policy applies globally, not specifically targeting the US. In this case, slow and opaque license approvals raise doubts about whether US firms will benefit, and China’s Ministry of Commerce has offered no clear commitment. This ambiguity fuels concerns about compliance.

In the technology sector, China’s concessions are selective. While it will delist some US firms blacklisted since April and halt the DuPont anti-monopoly probe, and earlier tit-for-tat measures – such as the March 2025 blacklisting of twelve companies and the February anti-dumping investigation into Google – remain in place. These actions suggest China is preserving leverage in strategic sectors, particularly as the US restrictions on firms like Huawei continue to escalate tensions.

Strategic Calculations Behind the Truce

The truce reflects pragmatic economic priorities. For the US, tariff reductions aim to curb inflation and support manufacturing industries dependent on Chinese imports. The 90-day “Liberation Day” tariff cut serves as a probationary period, allowing the US to assess China’s compliance while monitoring domestic economic impacts. But the retention of pre-April tariffs and sector-specific duties signals a continued commitment to protecting strategic industries and countering China’s state-driven economic policies.

China, facing global trade barriers and domestic economic slowdowns, seeks to stabilise its export-driven economy. By reducing tariffs and easing some non-tariff measures, it aims to regain access to the Western market externally. However, maintaining rare earths controls and earlier blacklists preserves its influence over critical resources and technology, aligning with Xi’s push for economic self-reliance domestically.

Challenges to Long-term Truce

There are several obstacles that pose challenges to the truce. First, enforcement ambiguities could spark disputes. If China delays or selectively implements commitments, such as rare earths license approvals, the US may reinstate tariffs, risking renewed escalation. The 90-day tariff reduction window adds further uncertainty, as both sides could use this period to renegotiate or harden their stances.

Second, domestic politics complicate further progress. In the US, bipartisan scepticism of China’s trade practices and protectionist sentiments limit the scope for broader concessions. In China, nationalist rhetoric and Xi’s emphasis on self-sufficiency may constrain China’s flexibility. These dynamics make sustained de-escalation difficult.

Third, external geopolitical tensions – over the Taiwan issue, human rights violations, or dual-use technology competition – could derail economic detente. The US’s ongoing restrictions on Chinese tech firms and China’s countermeasures highlight the broader strategic rivalry entwining trade with security concerns and economic security concerns.

Fragile Path Forward

The Geneva agreement offers a good beginning to recalibrate amid lower tariffs and reduced uncertainty, however, its temporary and incomplete nature underscores its fragility. The pre-April tariffs, sector-specific duties, and unresolved non-tariff barriers ensure trade frictions persist.

A lasting resolution will require addressing fundamental structural issues, such as China’s state subsidies, intellectual property practices, and the US demands for fair market access. Both nations need to navigate domestic pressures and geopolitical flashpoints to sustain dialogue. To summarise, the truce represents a pragmatic pause while it signals a mutual desire to ease tensions. Indeed, the path to a stable US-China economic relationship remains fraught with challenges.