A series of intentional sabotage attempts targeting Indian Railways has sparked concerns about a broader conspiracy. Recent incidents include a gas cylinder found on the tracks near Kanpur and cement blocks placed in Rajasthan.

In the past 24 hours, unidentified individuals have attempted to derail trains in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur and Rajasthan’s Ajmer.

In Ajmer, Rajasthan, two cement blocks weighing 70 kg each were placed on the rail track. Despite hitting the cement blocks, the train was able to continue its journey without any damage.

However, in Kanpur, the loco pilot applied the emergency brakes.

India has seen a disturbing rise in train derailments, with 24 reported cases from June 2023 to the present. These incidents involve the deliberate placement of dangerous materials on railway tracks, including LPG cylinders, bicycles, iron rods, and cement blocks. Uttar Pradesh has been the most affected state, with additional reports from Jharkhand, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana.

Following the recent events, 12 people have been detained as part of the investigation. Initial findings suggest potential terror links, with sources indicating that a self-radicalized individual may have orchestrated the sabotage.

Exclusive NewsX sources reveal that the ISIS Khorasan module might be involved in the derailment conspiracies. Investigative agencies suspect that the accused are radicalized through social media platforms, where they receive bomb-making training and extremist indoctrination. Farhatullah Ghori, an ISIS commander from Pakistan, is reported to have been involved in instructing and inciting such acts.

Former intelligence officer NK Sood, speaking exclusively with NewsX, said, “It’s no coincidence; it’s a terrorist attack executed in a different manner. Pakistani Abdullah Ghori, a known extremist, has publicly urged attacks on Indian trains as part of an ISIS directive. His son, Mohammed Faizal, was implicated in a similar attack in Bangalore.”

Who Is Farhatullah Ghori?

Farhatullah Ghori is a Pakistan-based terrorist suspected of being linked with the ISIS. He recently posted a video on Telegram, encouraging his supporters to carry out large-scale train derailments in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and other parts of India. He urges jihadis to disrupt railway lines and transportation systems, claiming it will create chaos in India. Ghori, who is on the intelligence agencies’ most wanted list, said, “The government is targeting our properties through ED and NIA, but we will stay strong and seize power eventually.”

Ghori’s remarks have alarmed Indian authorities, who are now reviewing recent train derailment incidents. Notably, on August 23rd and 24th, cement blocks were found on tracks in an attempt to derail a Vande Bharat train. On August 23rd, the Farrukhabad Express narrowly avoided a major accident after hitting a wooden log placed on the railway track between Kasganj and Farrukhabad.

Former Railway board official Prempal Sharma, also speaking with NewsX, said, “Initially, I considered the railways might be at fault. However, it now appears to be deliberate sabotage. Railway tracks must be as secure as borders. We need to foster trust rather than foster fear.”

Former DGP Vikram Singh believes, “The use of heavy materials like cement boulders and gas cylinders, along with explosives, indicates a deliberate design rather than accidents. There is a need to address the presence of sleeper cells and illegal immigrants near railway lines.”

Rising Concerns and Recommendations

The increase in train derailments raises significant security concerns, demanding immediate action to prevent further incidents. Enhanced surveillance, better fencing of railway tracks, and comprehensive investigations are crucial to addressing this growing threat.