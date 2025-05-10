Xi’s Moscow Visit and the Sino-Russian Strategic Realignment

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s attendance at Russia’s Victory Day celebrations in Moscow this week marks a significant moment in the evolving Sino-Russian relationship. The high-profile visit, coming amid Russia’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine and growing Western isolation, signals a deepening strategic alignment for the global order.

Symbolic Timing and Political Messaging

Xi’s decision to attend the May 9th commemoration of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany is laden with symbolism. By standing alongside President Vladimir Putin during Russia’s most patriotic holiday, Xi has conveyed China’s unambiguous support for Moscow at a time when Russia faces unprecedented Western sanctions and diplomatic isolation. The timing suggests a calculated move to demonstrate that despite international pressure, China remains committed to its “no-limits” partnership with Russia declared in February 2022.

The visit builds upon a foundation of intensifying bilateral cooperation. Trade between the two nations has surged to record levels exceeding $200 billion annually, with China becoming Russia’s economic lifeline through energy purchases and technology transfers that help circumvent Western restrictions. What began as a marriage of convenience has evolved into a more substantive alliance, united by mutual opposition to the Western hegemony.

Economic Interdependence Under Sanctions

The economic dimension of this relationship cannot be overstated. China has significantly increased its imports of Russian oil, gas, and agricultural products at discounted rates, effectively providing Moscow with essential revenue streams. Meanwhile, China has become Russia’s primary supplier of electronic components, machinery, and consumer goods to fill the void left by Western corporate exits.

The recent agreements to conduct bilateral trade in their national currencies rather than the US dollar represent an effort to reduce vulnerability to Western financial sanctions. The development of alternative payment systems outside the SWIFT network further demonstrates their shared commitment to building economic resilience against external pressure.

Military Cooperation and Security Implications

Beyond economics, the security cooperation between these nuclear powers has reached unprecedented levels. Joint military exercises have grown more sophisticated and frequent, with naval drills in the South China Sea, the Mediterranean, and even the Baltic Sea demonstrating their expanded operational coordination. Intelligence sharing and defence technology collaboration have accelerated, with Russia providing China access to advanced weapons systems while benefiting from Chinese innovations in cyberwarfare and drone technology.

For the West, this deepening military relationship represents a concerning development that threatens to stretch NATO resources and attention across both European and Indo-Pacific theaters simultaneously. The potential for coordinated or complementary actions in crisis scenarios – whether in Ukraine, Taiwan, or elsewhere – presents a complex challenge for the US-led Western world order.

A Partnership with Limitations

Despite these developments, there are significant limitations that constrain the relationship. China has carefully calibrated its support for Russia to avoid triggering sanctions that could damage its own economy. Moreover, China has refrained from providing military aid for use in Ukraine, and Chinese financial institutions remain cautious in their dealings with sanctioned Russian entities.

The historical mistrust also continues to simmer beneath the surface. The two powers share a 4,300-kilometer border with a complex history of territorial disputes. Russia’s colonial expansion into Vladivostok, which China considers its historical territory, remains an unresolved grievance. Moreover, Russia increasingly finds itself the junior partner in this asymmetric relationship – a position that may become increasingly uncomfortable for Putin, accustomed to a superpower status.

Strategic Implications for Global Order

Xi’s Victory Day appearance represents more than bilateral cooperation – it signals a maturing alliance challenging the Western-led international order. Together, both global powers can effectively contest Western norms of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law while promoting alternative governance models and development paths. For the United States and its allies, this strategic realignment necessitates a comprehensive response that addresses both immediate security concerns and longer-term competitive challenges.

To summarise, Xi Jinping’s attendance at Russia’s Victory Day celebrations emphasises the strength and complexity of Sino-Russian relations. Their strategic alignment, tactical coordination in East Asia, and economic interdependence have created a partnership that challenges Western dominance. However, asymmetries, divergent interests, and external pressures introduce vulnerabilities. As both nations navigate an increasingly polarised world, their ability to balance cooperation with competition will shape the global order.