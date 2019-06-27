Indian Navy has invited applications under University Entry Scheme (UES) to apply for Techincal and Executive branches. The course will be beginning in June 2020.

The registration for the process will start from June 7. Candidates having a B.E./B.Tech. degree in the concerned subject from a recognized university are eligible to apply. The applicant should be born between July 02, 1996 to Jul 01, 1999. A minimum of 60% aggregate marks are required overall in a regular B.tech/B.E. or integrated course for applying in the course.

The start of online applications will be from June 7, 2019 an the last date of submission of online form is June 27, 2019. The candidates will have to go through the Naval Campus Selection process. Those applicants shortlisted after qualifying the campus interview will be called for SSB interview. The candidates will be called for interview on the basis of their preference and meeting the eligibility criteria.

