Noida administration has imposed penalties on 17 private schools for charging excess fees from their students. The move has come after a regulatory committee was set up in September last year by U.P government to look into the matter.

A total penalty of Rs 8.30 lakh altogether has been imposed by the district administration on 17 private schools in Noida for overcharging school fees from their students. The schools on which penalty has been imposed include Jagran Public School on which the maximum penalty of Rs. 1 lakh has been imposed.

The schools on which a penalty of Rs. 75,000 has been imposed include; Karl Huber, SD Public School, CLM Public School, Shri Ravi Shankar Vidya Mandir, Dharm Public School, Gagan Public, Grads International and Greater Heights Public School.

A penalty of Rs 50,000 has been slapped on Vishwa Bharti Public School and Rs 20,000 on Ramagya Public School. Apart from this, Rockwood School, Acent International, APJ International, G D Goenka, Modern Public and Ryan International School have also been penalized by Rs 10,000 each.

The Uttar Pradesh government had in September last year, asked all the district authorities of the state to set up a fee regulatory committee on the issues regarding fee disputes and complaints. The move came because of successive complaints of parents and guardians regarding excessive fees charged arbitrarily by private schools.

