Ministry of Defence has opened positions for the posts of Fireman and Labour under Type G – 221 COY ASC (SUP). Candidates with the required qualification can apply within 30 days from the date of the publication of the advertisement. The advertisement has been published in Employment News paper.

There are total 6 posts for the fireman and 1 post vacant for the labour for which candidates can apply. The minimum eligibility criteria for both the posts require the educational qualification of atleast 10th standard pass or equivalent certificate. The Age limit for applying for the post is between 18 to 25 years. The relaxation has been provided as per government norms for the candidates from reserved categories.

Applying candidates need to be well versed with all types of fire extinguishers, hose fittings, appliances, fire equipments, pumps etc. and must be aware of the basic steps and methods of how to handle a fire breakout situation. The Selection Process for both the posts will include a written test followed by a fitness test and then final document verification of the candidates.

Interested candidates for the posts are required to submit their applications along with all the documents to Type ‘G’ (Presiding Officer ) of 221 COY ASC (SUP) within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement. All the further details regarding the posts are provided in the advertisement in employment news. Candidates should also keep on checking the website of Defence Ministry for the latest updates.

