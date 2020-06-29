Indian Institute of Technology Indore (IIT) Indore’s spokesperson Sunil Kumar on Monday said that a total of 255 students began writing their M.Tech online open-book examinations (OBE) from their homes. This was the first instance of in the past 11 years that the Institute allowed students to sit for tests from home. The test is scheduled to end on July 6. Kumar added that these students have been recruited by companies and they want them to take their responsibilities at the time where they need to do it the most.

The students of the Indian Institute of Technology Indore (IIT) Indore and Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM) Indore had just arrived home or were on their way when the number of coronavirus cases started peaking in India. As these students are hired by companies, it is really important that they fulfill their responsibilities now when it is most required.

Himanshu Rai, IIM Indore Director, said that they had been hosting online classes since March, and students enrolled in several courses have also written online supervised examinations. Webcams had been used to keep watch over the students answering the examinations online to make sure that no nefarious means are being used by the students so as to better answer the questions.

The idea of Open Book Exams (OBE) has received widespread criticism by students and teachers alike, especially in Delhi University where these exams have been postponed till 10 July, a decision which has only served to renew the Scrap OBE movement which seeks the abolishment of the exam altogether.

