There are as many as 277 fake engineering colleges in India, out of which 66 are in the national capital, Delhi, a list tabled by the Minister of State Human Resource Development Satya Pal Singh revealed on Monday, July 30. besides Delhi, Telangana has 35 and West Bengal has 27 such fake technical institutes.

There are as many as 277 bogus engineering colleges functioning in India, out of which 66 fake institutions are in the national capital

A list tabled by the Minister of State Human Resource Development Satya Pal Singh on Monday, July 30, showed that there are as many as 277 bogus engineering colleges functioning in India, out of which 66 fake institutions are in the national capital, which offers engineering and technical course, as reported by the indianexpress.com.

The report said besides Delhi, Telangana has 35 and West Bengal has 27 similar fake technical institutes. It also mentions 23 colleges in Karnataka, and 22 other colleges in Uttar Pradesh, followed by 18 in Haryana and 16 in Maharashtra.

ALSO READ: IIM CAT 2018: Notification released, registration to begin from August 8

Earlier, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said that the state government is in a process of bringing legislation to check the legality of universities which are placed outside the state.

Meanwhile, Goa is struggling to keep a check on the unauthorised private educational institutes which have been increased in the state in recent years, other states have taken no initiative to check the measurements.

The development comes after many engineering colleges running their courses without the approval of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have gained limelight in the past.

To this, the University Grants Commission (UGC) is cracking down the issue and has also sent instructions to the heads of the state to take adequate measure against such fake institutions.

ALSO READ: UGC NET Result 2018: CBSE likely to declare UGC NET results within this week, check how to download @ cbsenet.nic.in

ALSO READ: HBSE Result 2018: Haryana Intermediate and Class 10 Compartment results declared, check how to download @ bseh.org.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More