The Education Minister of Karnataka S. Suresh Kumar wrote that the 2nd PUC Results 2020 will probably be announced around July 20 or the third week of July. He had earlier said that the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exam, Secondary Level School Certificate (SSLC) may be announced by the first week of August.

S. Suresh Kumar, Education Minister of Karnataka, recently announced that the 2nd PUC Results 2020 will not be released today i.e. 9th July. He wrote on his page that the results would be uploaded around 20th July or the third week of July. He tweeted the same through his Twitter account. He wrote that plenty of people were calling him, inquiring as to whether or not the results would be released today. He ealier told reporters that they are trying to release the results before 2nd week of August, in fact, before 1st week of August ends.

The minister of education had previously said that Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exam, Secondary Level School Certificate (SSLC) Results 2020 would be probably announced by the first week of August. He announced this in a press conference on June 29. He said to the reporters present that they are trying to release the SSLC results out before the first week of August ends.

Karnataka, in spite of many other Indian states postponing or cancelling exams, conducted the Board examinations. This decision elicited statewide protests calling for the exams to be cancelled, or at the very least, postponed due to the risk of coronavirus. Extreme social distancing and other measures were observed during the examinations. Kumar himself examined several of the examination centres.

Information about students with coronavirus surfaced as well in two of the exam centres. The exams have now been finished and the results are to be uploaded either in July and August. The students are recommended to visit the official PUC website.

