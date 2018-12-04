The enrollment for the entrance tests of Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test(GPAT), will freeze on December 7, 2018. Interested candidates who want to appear these examinations can fill their applications online on the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA) or through the official websites of these examinations. The candidates will have to submit the forms online through the official websites.

The forms for CMAT 2019 can be filled online through the CMAT’s official website ntacmat.nic.in. The forms for GPAT can be filled online through GPAT’s official website ntagpat.nic.in. The last date for submission of the applications online is December 7, 2018. The exams will be conducted country-wide through the computer-based mode (CBT).

After the students enroll themselves for the test they can enroll themselves for revision mock tests at the Test Practice Centres (TPC). Students who are interested to sit for the mock tests will have to undergo a student verification process to appear for the tests. The mock tests will be conducted free of cost and students can enroll for the same through the official website of NTA or NTA’s official mobile application. Almost 5 lakh students appear for the CMAT every year, through which students are given admission into the prestigious IIMs all over the country upon qualifying.

