Over 40,000 evaluated answer sheets of class 10 of Bihar School Examination Board, which went missing a few days ago, were found with a scrap dealer. Following his arrest, he confessed to the local police that the peon working for SS Balika High School sold it to him for Rs 8000. Notably, the same peon has been selling the answer sheet to the scrap dealer since 2014. According to a police report, the official of Bihar’s examination board discovered that the answer papers were missing while conducting an inspection. The team was sent to cross-check the answer sheets of the student who was having the possibility to top the examination.

Notably, the move of double checking the answer sheets was introduced by the state education board after it was found that a couple of students who topped the Bihar Board exam were not able to answer the basic question about the subjects. A probe was later initiated under which a scam was busted. In the scam, it was found that the parents of the topper had paid a hefty amount to clear the exam.

In this latest case of missing class 10th answer sheets, the authorities found that as many as 200 bags which were issued to put the paper were empty and thrown near the school premises. Notably, the board which was scheduled to announce the result in the coming days has put off the announcement by 6 days or so.

It is still unclear if the board will surely announce the result on June 26 or not. Reportedly, this date was fixed on the expectations that the local police would be able to search for the missing answer sheets in a couple of days time. The report also suggests that it the investigation authorities is yet to find out if the peon had sold the answer sheets to the scrap dealers after getting instructions from some senior official or not.

The Patna High Court had also taken note of the reports about the missing answer sheets and has directed the government to submit a report at the earliest.

