Jagan Mohan Reddy government is leaving no stone unturned to uplift education sector in the state. It will be the first time in the history of Andhra Pradesh that government schools will be soon giving tough competition to the private schools and institutions in terms of digitalisation. This plan will be implemented in a phased manner, in first phase govt has its aim to install 10000 smart TV’s, the cost of which comes up to a total of 45Cr to 50Cr.

Every government school in the state will be having its own smart television for the digitalised learning, so the days are gone wherein for good education parents use to think of sending their children to the private schools by having a pinch to their pockets.

Earlier in the first week of September in a review meeting held at camp office in Tadepalli by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, it was directed to the officials that no student should be left out to enjoy Digital education and all government schools should be equipped with the Centralised integrated system smart TVs.

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said that “Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has his vision of digitalising 45,000 schools by the next academic year starting.”Further adding to his statement Minister told that the officials are working day and night to meet the Chief Minister’s given deadline which is beginning of the academic year in June for the completion of the work under Nadu-Nedu.

