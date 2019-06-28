BRO is recruiting for the posts Multi-Skilled Worker, Driver, Operator and others for 778 vacancies. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can visit the official website. The last date for the application process will be on July 15, 2019. The interested candidates can visit the official website for the information regarding the posts at BRO.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @bro.gov.in

2. Click on the job link

3. Enter all the information and upload documents for the job title

4. Pay the fees

5. Download the document

6. Take the printout for the future reference

The candidates should have the educational qualification which the officials have required for. Candidates need to visit the website for all the information regarding the job vacancies.

Out of the 778 vacancies, the Border Roads Organisation has 338 posts for DVRMT (OG) and also 101 posts for the electrician posts. The educational qualification for the posts – Candidates should have a diploma and ITI background for the posts. The interested candidates must the qualification required for the posts. failing which, they are not entitled to go for the application process.

The DA, HRA, Transport allowance and other allowances have been maintained by the government as per the rules of the government of India. The posts are listed below:

DVRMT (OG)-388 Posts

Electrician-101 Posts

Veh Mechanic-92 Posts

Multi Skilled Worker (Cook-197)

The salary for the posts and other allowances are payable as per the rules entitled by the government of India. The candidates need to visit the website for the online application process.

