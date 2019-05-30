RRB Exam calendar 2019-2020: Railway Recruitment Board and the Railway Recruitment Cells have announced a large number of vacancies in the current year for the posts including junior engineer (JE), Non-technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Paramedical, Ministerial and isolated categories and the level 1 Group D posts.

The RRB or the Railway Recruitment Board and the Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) have declared a lot of vacancies in the current year for the posts including junior engineer (JE), Non-technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Paramedical, Ministerial and isolated categories and the level 1 Group D posts. The RRB exam calendar will fetch all the information regarding the first date of application, last date of submitting the application form, dates and tentative dates of exams.

All the candidates who are interested in applying for the RRB examination are sup[posed top go through the timetable, planning and a strategy for preparation and the exam calendar is going to help them, very much to create a time table as per the time remaining in the exam. Candidates can visit the official regional websites of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

Exam name: RRB JE 2019

Vacancies: 13,487 vacancies

First date to apply: January 2, 2019

Last date to apply: January 31, 2019

Expected exam date: From May 22, 2019

Exam name: RRB NTPC 2019

Vacancies: 35,208 vacancies

First date to apply: March 1, 2019

Last date to apply: Match 31, 2019

Expected exam date: First stage CBT between June to September

Exam name: RRB Paramedical 2019 exam

Vacancies: 1937 vacancies

First date to apply: March 4, 2019

Last date to apply: April 2, 2019

Expected exam date: During the first week of June 2019

Exam name: RRB Ministerial and Isolated categories (MI) 2019 exam

Vacancies: 1665 vacancies

First date to apply: March 8, 2019

Last date to apply: April 22, 2019

Expected exam date: between June to July 2019.

Exam name: RRB or RRC Group D 2019 level I posts

Vacancies: 1,03,769 vacancies

First date to apply: March 12, 2019

Last date to apply: April 12, 2019

Expected exam date: Between June to July 2019

Exam name: RPF Constable Ancilliary Recruitment 2019

Vacancies: —

First date to apply: January 1, 2019

Last date to apply: January 30, 2019

Expected exam date: CBT between Feb – March 2019

