JIPMER MBBS Entrance Exam 2019 is going to be conducted today, 2nd June. The exam will be conducted by the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research(JIPMER). 1,84,272 students are going to appear in the exam.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts, the morning shift will start from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the afternoon shift will begin from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. Out of 1,84,272 students, 94,073 students are in the morning shift and 90,199 students are in the evening shift.

There will be a counselling session based on the result of the exam. The JIPMER MBBS counselling will be held from June 21, 2019. The exam will be conducted for the admission of 200 seats( 150 seats at Puducherry campus and 50 seats at Karaikal campus).

Biometric verification, taking a digital photograph, and fingerprints will be done before the examination. There will be a baggage counter facility in every exam centre. Students will not be allowed to bring any barred items like mobile phones, smart watches, headgear, belt etc to the examination centre. According to the officials, Aadhar/ E-Aadhar, passport, voter ID, class 12 admit card with photograph, bank passbook or any other government proof will be considered to carry.

This year JIPMER went through a lot of changes. The qualifying marks for the exam have been lowered to 50% from 60% for those students who belong to general and EWS(Economically Weaker Section) category this year. Those who belong to reserved categories need to get 40% this year while the benchmark was 50% till last year. The institute also reserved 10% seats for candidates belonging to Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

